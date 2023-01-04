Andrew Marr to host new Sunday morning programme on Classic FM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andrew Marr is diversifying from his usual world of news and politics as he joins Classic FM to host a new flagship Sunday morning programme.

From January 8, the broadcaster will be on the radio station’s airwaves from 10am to 1pm playing recordings of classical favourites and new discoveries.

The show will celebrate “a great range of orchestras and ensembles” as well as featuring messages from listeners and a cultural highlight happening in the UK that week.

The journalist, 63, previously presented the BBC’s Sunday morning politics programme, The Andrew Marr Show, until his departure in 2021.

We look forward to welcoming much-loved broadcaster @andrewmarr9 to Sunday mornings on Classic FM. You can join Andrew every Sunday at 10am, starting this weekend. pic.twitter.com/iCESSaBVwo — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) January 4, 2023

Marr said: “I am thrilled to be joining Classic FM, and rather pleased too to be back on-air on a Sunday morning.

“As a long-time listener and lifelong music lover, I will be sharing my particular favourites and looking forward to building a relationship with one of the most loyal and diverse audiences in the country.”

He will also continue to present his political LBC show, Tonight With Andrew Marr, which airs Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 7pm.

Marr was formerly the BBC political editor, joining the corporation in May 2000, before spending 16 years at the helm of his own Sunday morning show.

He signed off from the BBC in December 2021 after 21 years.

When he announced he was leaving, he said he was “keen to get my own voice back”.

In 2021, it was announced Marr was joining the New Statesman as their political editor.

Andrew Marr (Yui Mok/PA)

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Andrew is an outstanding broadcaster and communicator who shares our vision to present the greatest classical music in a way that anyone and everyone can appreciate.

“Now an established part of the Global family through his agenda-setting programme on LBC and Global Player, we are thrilled to welcome him to Classic FM and know that our listeners will thoroughly enjoy hearing him every Sunday.”

Classic FM is available on FM, DAB digital radio, TV, and the Global Player on your smart speaker (“play Classic FM”), iOS or Android device, and at ClassicFM.com.