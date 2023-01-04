First look at Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrities and their partners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
First look at Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrities and their partners

By Press Association
January 4 2023, 9.02pm
Darren Harriott, Mollie Gallagher, Siva Kaneswaran, Ekin-Su Culculoglu, The Vivienne, Patsy Palmer, Joey Essex, Michelle Heaton, John Fashanu, Nile Wilson and Carley Stenson are all competing on Dancing On Ice 2023. (©ITV)
The first images of the celebrities competing in Dancing On Ice 2023 have been revealed by ITV.

A total of 11 celebrities, who will perform alongside professional ice skating dancers, are hoping to be crowned the winner of the 15th series.

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers.
Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers are competing on Dancing On Ice 2023. (©ITV)

Former EastEnders actress and DJ Patsy Palmer is partnered with Matt Evers, who has been a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched in 2006, and Olympic bronze medal-winning gymnast Nile Wilson is partnered with new addition to the 2023 line-up, ice dancer Olivia Smart.

Ex-footballer John Fashanu and professional Alexandra Schauman; last year’s winner of Love Island, Ekin-Su Culculoglu and professional Brendyn Hatfield and Coronation Street actress Mollie Gallagher and professional Sylvain Longchambon also compete.

Former The Only Way Is Essex (Towie) TV personality Joey Essex and professional Vanessa Bauer; the winner of the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK The Vivienne and professional Colin Grafton and soap star and West End musicals performer Carley Stenson and professional Mark Hanretty also form part of the line-up.

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini.
The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and professional Klabera Komini are partnered together on Dancing On Ice. (©ITV)

Former Liberty X pop group member Michelle Heaton and professional Lukasz Rozycki, comedian Darren Harriott and professional Tippy Packard and The Wanted’s Siva Kaneswaran and professional Klabera Komini also take to the ice.

The new series sees the return of three Dancing on Ice favourites – Sylvain Longchambon, who last skated in the 2019 series, and Vicky Ogden and Komini who both last skated in the 2021 series.

The dancers and celebrities will be judged by Olympian skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo and former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Oti Mabuse.

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer.
Joey Essex and his partner Vanessa Bauer. (©ITV)

This Morning presenters’ Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are hosting the show again.

The winning celebrity will follow in the footsteps of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan and Joe Swash and last year’s winner Regan Gascoigne.

Dancing On Ice returns on January 15 at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

