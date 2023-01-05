Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack confirmed as Love Island: Aftersun panellists

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reality TV stars Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polack have been announced by ITV as regular panellists on Love Island’s Aftersun programme.

The duo will also be the new hosts of podcast Love Island: The Morning After as the winter series, set in South Africa, returns for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic.

Thompson and Polack will interview the South African villa’s residents and also give insight into the “latest couplings, dumpings and bombshell antics”, ITV said.

Indiyah Polack came third in the 2022 series of Love Island (Ian West/PA)

Made In Chelsea star Thompson, who is dating former 2018 Love Island contestant Zara McDermott, said: “It feels like I’m with my family and we’re all in it together, and I really like it.

“We’re all massive fans of the show and it’s really, really nice.”

The 30-year-old DJ on Hits Radio also came third on Celebrity Big Brother in 2017 and has appeared on Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Polack, who came third in the 2022 series of Love Island alongside Dami Hope, said: “I genuinely can’t explain how excited I am. I can’t wait to speak to the Islanders and get all the cheeky goss from their friends and families.

“It’s gonna be an insane series, I can’t wait.”

The pair will join new Love Island host, TV and radio presenter Maya Jama, in London every Sunday night live for Love Island: Aftersun to dive into the latest goings-on in the villa.

The series shares unseen clips and interviews with the celebrities and Islanders’ family and friends.

Mike Spencer, creative director at series producer Lifted Entertainment, said: “I can’t wait to hear what Indiyah and Sam will bring to both the podcast this year and Aftersun, alongside our fantastic new host, Maya Jama.

“Sam and Indiyah have passion for the show, natural chemistry and all the chat, so you can guarantee to be entertained every day!”

Jama, 28, has taken over as host from Laura Whitmore, 37, who announced in August that she was stepping down.

She will also host the usual summer edition in Majorca later in the year.

For the first time, contestants this series will have to disable their social media accounts during their time on the show in a bid to protect both them and their families from online abuse.

They will also receive “guidance and training” around “mutually respectful behaviour in relationships” after the last series prompted thousands of complaints to broadcasting watchdog Ofcom.

Many of the complaints related to “alleged misogynistic and bullying behaviour” by some Islanders, although they were not upheld.

These are in addition to other duty of care measures introduced for previous series.

– Love Island will return on Monday January 16.