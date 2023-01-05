Brit Awards 2023: Vick Hope, Tom Daley and Jill Scott among stars to announce nominees

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Vick Hope is set to present this year’s Brit Awards nominees with the help of famous faces including Tom Daley and Jill Scott.

Radio presenter Hope, 33, will host an exclusive live stream later this month during which the Brit nominations will be announced.

Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations will reveal the 2023 nominees for the annual music awards in a multi-platform stream broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

🚨 It's time to Bring on The BRITs with Mastercard 🚨 On Thursday 12 January, the 2023 #BRITs nominees will be exclusively revealed in a livestream that is not to be missed! Now to meet your fantastic presenters…. pic.twitter.com/f9G7X8LqAu — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 5, 2023

During a 30-minute show, streaming live on January 12, viewers will be given the chance to tune in to enjoy reactions from nominated artists and get the latest updates on the main event.

Hope will be joined by fellow Radio 1 presenter Jack Saunders, who will open this year’s TikTok voting across the four genre awards later this month.

Speaking ahead of the nominations live stream, Hope said: “We’ve had a year of brilliant music and so I’m unbelievably excited to be revealing the nominees for The 2023 Brit Awards.

“It’s a chance for us to show love to some of our favourite established artists as well as celebrate some of the best breakthrough artists of the year… and I’m definitely planning on bringing the party vibes to the show!”

Hope and Saunders, 30, will also receive help from a team of celebrities to announce the nominees in this year’s key categories.

Joining Vick to make this dreamy presenting duo is @jackxsaunders, who has been given a special mission by us, but more to come on that soon 👀 We'll see you right here on Thursday 12 January at 4pm GMT #BRITs pic.twitter.com/VHxxTCXFly — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 5, 2023

Olympian Daley, YouTube’s Yung Filly, Lioness Scott and Gogglebox’s Joe and George Baggs are among those who have been entrusted with revealing this year’s nominations across their own social channels.

The celebrities involved have been given locked Brits boxes to keep safe before revealing their categories on the day of the live stream.

The Brit Awards 2023 will take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 11 – the first time the show will be held on a Saturday in its history – and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX.

In December 2022 it was announced RnB girl group Flo had won the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star award.

The prestigious award, supported by BBC Radio 1, seeks to identify future stars of the UK music scene, and the winner is selected by a panel of music editors and critics from across the industry.

Radio superstar @VickNHope will be leading the way and giving us the #BRITs nomination info we've all been waiting for 😍 pic.twitter.com/7rm9Ru6wgo — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) January 5, 2023

The London-based trio became the first group to win the award since its inception in 2008.

Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2023 Nominations will stream on the official Brits social channels from 4pm on January 12.