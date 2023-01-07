Love Island star Jack Fowler tells of suffering allergic reaction on flight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island star Jack Fowler tells of suffering allergic reaction on flight

By Press Association
January 7 2023, 5.51pm Updated: January 7 2023, 6.26pm
Jack Fowler (Ian West/PA)
Jack Fowler (Ian West/PA)

Love Island star Jack Fowler said his throat closed and he felt his tongue begin to swell “within seconds” of being served ice cream containing nuts on a flight, despite repeated reminders to staff that he had a life-threatening allergy.

The 27-year-old described himself as “extremely lucky” to have immediately noticed something was wrong with the vanilla ice cream and spat it out before discovering crushed pistachio nuts were hidden within it.

The former reality TV contestant, who said he was left struggling to breathe, said it was the second time during his flight with Qatar Airways that he had been served nuts, having been offered pastries with nuts after boarding the plane.

He wrote on Instagram: “I told @qatarairways hostess’s five times I was anaphylactic to nuts (life threatening allergy). As well as asking for reassurance when every meal was served to me, that it was nut free.

“To be given nuts TWICE is such a massive failure from @qatarairways. Within seconds I couldn’t breath properly after eating the crushed pistachio nuts beneath my vanilla Ice cream.

“My throat closed and my tongue felt like it was swelling. I was told the vanilla ice cream was my safest option. It wasn’t. @qatarairways you have failed in so many ways. I’m extremely lucky. The next person might not be.”

In the post, the reality star warned all airlines that more needed to be done to protect those with severe dietary requirements.

He said that the pilot had contacted different countries to divert him to for treatment, but it was not necessary because Fowler had reacted so quickly.

“But I can not begin to tell you how scary that was. I told you five times I’m allergic. You gave me nuts twice. I could’ve died. The next person might not be so lucky. Absolute shambles,” he added.

The ice cream incident came an hour after Fowler had detailed on social media what he thought was a lucky escape avoiding nuts on a pastry that he was served.

National Television Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
Love Island stars Jack Fowler, Josh Denzel and Eyal Booker attending the National Television Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

He wrote on his Instagram story: “I told my airhost at the beginning of the flight that I am anaphylactic to all nuts (extremely allergic to nuts). He made a note and assured me it wouldn’t be a problem.

“After selecting my meals, I was later served pastries with nuts on it. Thankfully I spotted them and didn’t eat it. And when notifying my hostess about it, he was extremely sorry.

“But this is the kind of situation could’ve gone soooo bad. Me eating a nut in the air despite me even taking an EpiPen, would have caused me to have a serious shock and quite possibly die.

“We would have had to divert and land in order for me to get treated in time. Moral of this story is: If you’re a flight attendant reading this, make sure you have a system that works and prevents this type of this from happening.”

In the post, he also encouraged allergy-sufferers to speak up and not to “feel like you are being a nuisance” for having a dietary requirement.

Fellow Love Island stars Montana Brown, Ellie Brown, Wes Nelson and Kaz Crossley all shared messages of relief that he had survived the incident on Instagram.

Meanwhile musician Tom Zanetti said: “That’s insane. Glad u knew what u was u doing and glad ur ok pal.”

Qatar Airways has been contacted for comment.

