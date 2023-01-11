Leah Williamson says she never had body confidence issues due to sport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leah Williamson says she never had body confidence issues due to sport

By Press Association
January 11 2023, 7.03pm
Leah Williamson, Women’s Health’s current cover star, has been speaking to the magazine’s YouTube channel. (Rosaline Shahnavaz / Women’s Health)
Leah Williamson said she “never” had “worries” about the way she looked at school as she did sport.

The England captain, who led the Lionesses to glory at last summer’s UEFA Women’s Euros, added she always viewed herself as “fit and healthy” because she was “happy” doing what she enjoyed.

New Year Honours list 2023
Leah Williamson, who led the Lionesses to glory at last summer’s UEFA Women’s Euros

Speaking to Women’s Health UK’s YouTube channel as the magazine’s current cover star, Williamson said: “Being so heavily involved in sport was the best thing that ever could have happened to me going through school.

“When I look back now, when I look at the insecurities of girls that weren’t active, I never had those worries, I never had the worry of getting changed in the changing room and not liking my body, because I knew I was strong and powerful.

“Even if someone else might not have liked the way I looked, to me I was fit, I was healthy, and I looked a way that I was happy with because I knew what I was doing made me happy.”

Williamson, 25, added the “health benefits and self-confidence” she and her teammates received by playing football was one of the reasons they wrote an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, before they both became PM.

Signed by all 23 members of the squad, the Lionesses in August called on the Government “to make a huge difference”  to every girl in the nation by giving them the chance to follow in their footsteps.

Elsewhere, the Arsenal defender also talked about her endometriosis, which can make her periods so debilitating that she is left lying in pain on the bathroom floor.

She said this was the first time she came up against something she did know how to “beat” and learned it is “an inevitable thing that doesn’t make you any weaker than anybody else”.

Williamson was diagnosed with the condition after she was scanned because of a hamstring injury which led doctors to find a cyst on her ovary.

She also said: “I had it taken out before it became a problem, and at the same time discovered I had endometriosis. So, the painful periods make a lot of sense.”

Endometriosis is a long-term condition where tissue similar to the lining of the womb grows in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

Painful periods, pelvic pain and cramping, uncomfortable bowel movements and excessive bleeding are among the various symptoms. Infertility is also possible.

In the New Year’s Honour’s List, she became an OBE while her teammates Lucy Bronze, Beth Mead and Ellen White all became MBEs.

The full Leah Williamson interview is available on the Women’s Health UK’s YouTube channel.

