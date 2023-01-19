Madonna adds second London tour date following ‘overwhelming demand’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Madonna adds second London tour date following ‘overwhelming demand’

By Press Association
January 19 2023, 5.33pm
Pop megastar Madonna (Victoria Jones/PA)
Pop megastar Madonna (Victoria Jones/PA)

Madonna has added a second London show to her global tour featuring her greatest hits from four decades following “overwhelming pre-sale demand”.

The Queen of Pop will visit 35 cities during Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in Vancouver in Canada on July 15 and will be followed by stops across North America.

The 64-year-old will then cross over to Europe, where she will perform in 11 cities throughout the autumn.

The tour was expected to include just one performance at The O2 in London on October 14, as well as shows in Barcelona, Paris and Stockholm, and will finish at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on December 1.

However, it was announced on Thursday that the pop megastar will also take to the stage at London’s O2 on October 15 in back-to-back performances.

Billed as a “one-of-a-kind experience”, the tour also features special guest Bob the Drag Queen, real name Caldwell Tidicue, across all dates.

Announcing the global tour on Tuesday, Madonna shared a black and white video which featured DJ Diplo, actor Jack Black and rapper Lil Wayne, and culminated with comedian Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour.

– Tickets for Madonna: The Celebration Tour go on sale on January 20 at https://www.madonna.com/

