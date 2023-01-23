Prue Leith reveals her sorrow over comedian Matt Lucas’s Bake Off departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prue Leith reveals her sorrow over comedian Matt Lucas’s Bake Off departure

By Press Association
January 23 2023, 1.10pm
Dame Prue Leith has spoken of her sadness as Matt Lucas leaves Bake Off (Matt Crossick/PA)
Dame Prue Leith has spoken of her sadness as Matt Lucas leaves Bake Off (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Great British Bake Off judge Dame Prue Leith has spoken of her sadness after comedian Matt Lucas announced his exit from the Channel 4 show as a co-presenter but said she understands his yearning to do more writing and theatre.

The 48-year-old Little Britain star stepped down from hosting the popular baking competition alongside Noel Fielding after his three series tenure, explaining he could no longer commit to the programme’s schedule alongside his other projects.

Dame Prue, who joined the series in 2017 as a judge alongside Paul Hollywood, told Saga Magazine: “I’m very, very sad he’s leaving. I totally understand why, because Bake Off takes up four months of the year and he’s extraordinarily talented and wants to do more writing, more theatre.”

The Great Celebrity Bake Off For Stand Up to Cancer
Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas and Dame Prue Leith on The Great Celebrity Bake Off (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

When asked who she thought could step into his shoes, the 82-year-old said: “Not a clue. Although who wouldn’t want to work on Bake Off? It’s the best job on television. It absolutely changed my life.”

During her first series as a judge on the hit show, Dame Prue accidentally tweeted the name of winner Sophie Faldo hours before the final episode of the baking show aired in October 2017.

She was in Bhutan at the time and had been confused by the time difference.

Six hours before the show was broadcast, she had tweeted: “No-one told me judging a GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo Sophie.”

Speaking about the incident, she told Saga: “I thought I’d be sacked. I was ready to be told to go because I felt I deserved to after that, but thankfully that didn’t happen.”

The Great British Bake Off 2020
Bake Off judges Dame Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in 2020 (C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon)

Six years later, and the South African-born restaurateur and broadcaster has now joined the US version of the show, The Great American Baking Show, alongside co-judge Hollywood.

Dame Prue said: “I get recognised more over there than I do here. I mean, who would have thought that, at this age?”

Leith was married to South African author Rayne Kruger for almost 30 years until his death aged 80 in 2002, before marrying fashion designer John Playfair in 2016.

She said: “Every now and again I call him Paul (Hollywood), which makes him very annoyed. I also call Paul, John, which doesn’t go down well with Mr Hollywood.

“But these are the men I spend most of my life with, so I do occasionally muddle up the names.”

The TV star is also set to travel across the UK and America with her 34-date one woman show Nothing In Moderation.

She said: “When I told Paul Hollywood the idea, he told me I was crazy. He said ‘I don’t think you realise how exhausting it will be’. He was kind enough not to mention my age but that’s what he meant.”

However, it was her friend and British actress Dame Joanna Lumley who told her to “absolutely do it”.

Dame Prue continued: “On my first (trial) show in Bath I was so nervous. In Los Angeles I was getting a standing ovation at every turn.

“It was the most incredible rush. I was on such a high afterwards, we all went out to eat, ordered food and then I promptly fell asleep at the table.”

Danny Kruger court case
Conservative party MP Danny Kruger (Victoria Jones/PA)

The professional baker will also be making a Channel 4 documentary this year alongside her son Danny Kruger, Conservative MP for Devizes in Wiltshire, about legalising assisted death in honour of her older brother David who suffered from bone cancer and died in 2012.

“He refused antibiotics because he knew they would prolong his suffering,” she said.

“In the end he died of pneumonia, which is a terrible death, and his wife had to sit by him all the time feeling the most awful guilt because she was wishing he would just die to be out of his misery.”

The full article can be read in the February issue of Saga Magazine.

