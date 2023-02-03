Giorgio Armani: Paco Rabanne is another radical creator lost to fashion world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Giorgio Armani: Paco Rabanne is another radical creator lost to fashion world

By Press Association
February 3 2023, 11.16pm
One of Paco Rabanne’s dresses pictured before he died at an exhibition in Spain (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto)
One of Paco Rabanne’s dresses pictured before he died at an exhibition in Spain (Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto)

Giorgio Armani has said Paco Rabanne dying at the age of 88 marks the death of “another radical creator” recently lost by the fashion world.

The Italian fashion designer, 88, paid tribute to Rabanne, who he used to go head to head with on perfume sales, saying he was a “true futurist”.

In a statement on his company’s Twitter account, Armani wrote: “Fashion continues to lose radical creators, capable of inventing worlds and perspectives from scratch.

“Paco Rabanne was a true futurist (and) an experimentalist (who) always projected towards the future, always looking to tomorrow.”

Rabanne’s death follows that of Dame Vivienne Westwood, known as the Godmother of Punk, who died in December aged 81, and Japanese fashion designer Hanae Mori, 96, and French fashion designer Thierry Mugler, 73, who both died in January last year.

While recalling the effect that Rabanne’s Barbarella green costume – worn by Jane Fonda as the titular space-traveller in the 1968 science fiction film –  had on him, Armani also wrote the fashion designer had “unmistakable talent”.

He added that it was “sad” to have a “visionary leave us”.

Rabanne’s fashion house had commercial success with his range of perfumes, and his debut fragrance Calandre, first launched in 1969, which continues today.

The first fragrance release by Armani was Giorgio by Giorgio Beverly Hills in the 1980s, a perfume that is being sold nowadays.

In other tributes, Julien Dossena, who took over from Rabanne as the head of his fashion house, paid tribute on Instagram by “thanking” him for being a fashion designer who defined “modernity” and the “cultural revolution”.

He also wrote he was “a total artist” who used his expression of “his own personal utopia” to evolve the world’s view.

Canadian model Stacey McKenzie wrote on Instagram: “One of the nicest humbled designer I was fortunate to meet, hang out and modeled (sp) for.

“Thank you for being you Paco Rabanne, you will be missed dearly.”

The TV personality, who has judged Canada’s Next Top Model and Canada’s Drag Race, has also modelled for Mugler and Jean Paul Gaultier.

Bruno Pavlovsky, president of the Federation of Haute Couture and Fashion – who run Paris Fashion Week, said in a statement: “Paco Rabanne was a major fashion designer who never stopped exploring traditional know-how and new techniques with audacity and eccentricity.

“A couturier who broke new ground in fashion since his first show in Paris.”

The executive president of the organisation, Pascal Morand, also said: “An emblematic figure of fashion, passionate about innovation through the use of materials, Paco Rabanne was an emancipator whose creative freedom has deeply marked French and international fashion.”

Rabanne, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded the renowned fashion house named after him in 1966 and was announced to have died on Friday by his company’s official Instagram account.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police probe as body found near Perth beauty spot
2
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
3
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
4
CR0026842. 25/2/2021. Pics of staff and residents of Balhousie St Ronans Care Home in Dundee, for feature on how they have coped during Covid lockdown.
Dundee care home residents ‘distressed’ and ‘calling out for support’ due to staff shortage
5
Dillon Anandarajan at Perth Sheriff Court.
Guest conned Perth hotel out of £13,500 through sophisticated ‘refund’ scam
6
David Aird and Lee Brown will be sentenced later. Images: Facebook.
Bungling Fife pair in comedy of errors in wrong-house robbery
7
Andrew Innes changed his story about the killing, the trial heard.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes ‘changed story three times,’ trial told
8
Fife killer Jamie Wishart is back in prison.
‘Lonely’ Fife killer back in jail after axe rant at police in hospital
9
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Fife
Woman asked man to ‘pleasure her’ at knifepoint in Fife underpass
10
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street

More from The Courier

Heidi Talbot. Image: Heidi Talbot
'It's so different to perform a song in a live setting': Irish folk singer…
North Atlantic right whale. Image Dr Phil Bouchet
Can St Andrews University project help save critically endangered whales from North Atlantic wind…
Jason West is the general manager of the newly formed Tayport Breakers. Image: John Linton Photography
Tayport man scores home run with Tayside and Fife club ambitions as Dundee-born US…
Nature Watch: Wild geese evoke the essence of winter
Taypark House serve mouth-wateringly good food by their award winning chef like this deep fried cod from their latest menu. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Restaurant review: Taypark House in Dundee is the perfect setting for a romantic date…
A hovercraft leaves Kirkcaldy during the 2007 trial. Image: George McLuskie
Could Fife Council's bid to refloat hovercraft plans stop Kirkcaldy sinking?
Iain Thom (right) alongside Vicky Wilson and Lewis Banks from Hays Travel Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Courier reader wins cruise from Hays Travel
From l- r, Joel Grant (Travel Consultant), Leanne Barnett (winner) and Chloe Dailly (Assistant Manager)
DISCOVERY COMPETITION: Lucky Evening Tele reader wins Ibiza holiday from Hays Travel
Jonney Gardner and Malin Tangnaes at thir Harbour Bar in Gourdon. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A pint and a postage stamp at the Harbour Bar: Mearns publican Jonney's pop-up…
Jason Segel in Shrinking. Image: PA Photo/Courtesy of Apple.
TV review: Shrinking can feel like an assault on the heartstrings

Editor's Picks

Most Commented