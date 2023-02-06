Pamela Anderson says memoir and documentary were ‘a family project’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Pamela Anderson says memoir and documentary were ‘a family project’

By Press Association
February 6 2023, 7.53pm
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)

Pamela Anderson has revealed that her recently released memoir and documentary were a “family project”, the creation of which was “very therapeutic”.

The 55-year-old Canadian model and actress, who rose to fame as the star of hit 90s drama series Baywatch, released Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story and autobiography Love, Pamela last week.

Speaking to The One Show via video link from Toronto, Anderson explained her sons’ involvement in her recent projects, saying: “Every day is a surprise, Brandon [Anderson’s son] has just taken on everything, kind of as a family legacy project and said ‘Mum this is really important.

“‘I think your story is inspirational, I think you taking back the narrative is great and people would love it’.

“So it’s just been incredible to see how well spoken they are and how articulate they are about everything they’ve gone through. They didn’t have any easy childhood either, watching a divorce and different marriages.

“So to see them also put the pieces together for themselves, it was great for all of us. It was a family project.”

Anderson shares two sons, Brandon and Dylan, with her ex-husband and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee.

She went on to tell presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas that the process was “very therapeutic” but revealed that she “didn’t want to know anything about the documentary” and instead gave complete access to her archive and diaries and predominately focused on writing her memoir.

When asked about how she feels she was treated during the height of her career by interviewers and talk show hosts, Anderson said: “At the time I was just trying to get through it.”

She went on: “I’m glad things have changed. I’m not complaining. I don’t feel like a victim.

“I feel like I had such great opportunities, I just had to be strong, and I had to be wise and keep myself safe.

“And that’s what I encourage in my book too, I’m just letting people know that you can get through all these things and paint the picture of your own life and happiness is a choice…

“I just felt like there’s no reason to be bitter or sad because then the perpetrators and people in your life, then they win.”

The One Show airs every weekday on BBC One at 7pm.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
‘Horrific comment will stay in my mind forever’: Courier reporter recalls Dundee murderer’s chilling…
2
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
Orrock pinched pants from Arbroath washing lines.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
4
Ryan Scott was branded a 'monster' by the victim's mother.
Predatory ‘monster’ in Valentine’s Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
5
Andrew Innes denies murdering Bennylyn and Jellica Burke.
Troon Avenue killer Andrew Innes guilty of murder and rape
6
Andrew Innes, charged with the Dundee Troon Avenue murders
Dundee double murder: The inside story of the Troon Avenue killer
7
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
8
Billy Thomson has died aged 64. Image: DCT
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
9
Andrew Innes younger and how he looks now
Andrew Innes: From quiet computer genius to sadistic double killer
10
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7

More from The Courier

The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ to be removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
Andrew Innes and his victims Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
COURIER OPINION: Remember Andrew Innes' victims, not the pathetic excuse for a human who…
The Right Rev Dr Iain Greenshields with Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby aboard the Papal plane.
Fife-based Kirk moderator speaks of 'extraordinary' South Sudan pilgrimage with the Pope
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Exclusive: Bennylyn's family wrote to judge demanding longest possible sentence for Troon Avenue killer
Dr Alex George discussed mental health at Fife College. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Love Island star Dr Alex George says mental health stigma 'must be removed' during…
Scottish Rugby open channel for whistleblowers on sexism, homophobia and racism in club rugby
Police have closed Forfar High Street following a fire. Image: Paul Reid.
Woman taken to hospital after Forfar High Street fire
Pamela Anderson (Matt Crossick/PA)
Monday court round-up — 'I'm growing weed in there'
Andrew Batchelor getting a kiss on the cheek from his mother Gillian.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why I'm grateful for formidable Dundee women like my mum
Andrew Innes will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Troon Avenue murderer's crimes 'among the worst to come before the High Court', says…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented