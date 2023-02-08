Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘so proud’ of Wrexham despite FA Cup loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘so proud’ of Wrexham despite FA Cup loss

By Press Association
February 8 2023, 3.57am
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘so proud’ of Wrexham squad despite FA Cup loss (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney ‘so proud’ of Wrexham squad despite FA Cup loss (Peter Byrne/PA)

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney say they are “so proud” of the Wrexham FC squad, despite their heart-breaking FA Cup loss.

The pair are co-owners of the Welsh club and expressed their thanks to the fans and players who “gave it absolutely everything”.

Tuesday night saw Wrexham’s fourth round replay against Sheffield United end in a 3-1 away loss at Bramall Lane.

The team’s fairytale journey under the A-list actors has caught the imagination of the country, with many hoping for a glamourous showdown with Tottenham in the next round.

“So proud of these boys. And the 4000 plus away supporters who gave it all,” wrote Reynolds on Twitter following the match.

McElhenney added: “I could not be more proud of those men than I am right now. They gave it absolutely everything.”

The pair took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021, investing £2 million under the terms of the deal.

They followed up with the fly-on-the-wall Welcome to Wrexham documentary, which aired on US TV channel FX in 2022.

The Critics’ Choice Award-winning show documents the team’s progress, and tells the story of the club, founded in 1864, which has the world’s oldest international ground.

Royal visit to Wrexham
Reynolds and McElhenney met the King and Queen Consort at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham in December (PA)

They also donated £10,000 to a charity fundraising page after the death of the baby of player Jordan Davies and his partner Kelsey Edward.

Reynolds recently donated £1,600 towards football kits for a youth team in Wales and previously sent a message to six-year-old Leland, who had been diagnosed with cancer.

The actors were honoured by the Welsh Government, the Football Association of Wales and S4C in November  for promoting the country and its language – and received the Dragon Award at a star-studded Wales To The World event in New York.

Ryan Reynolds file photo
The pair took full control of the National League club from the Wrexham Supporters Trust in February 2021 (PA)

In December, Reynolds and McElhenney met the King and Queen Consort at the club’s home ground and were later also given the freedom of the Welsh city.

Deadpool star Reynolds previously told the BBC that his involvement with the club had been “the greatest experience of my entire life.”

“This adventure has been unlike anything else. I love it because it’s a project that’s going to be multi-decades,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

The High Court in Aberdeen.
Prison for Fife meat cleaver attempted murderer
Stobswell Heat Heroes Fionn Stevenson amd Joy Melville. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Stobbie 'X-ray specs' scanner bid to save people money on heating bills
Campaigner Laura Young with North East MSP Mercedes Villalba. Image: Supplied
Dundee could become first UK city to ban disposable vapes
Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission

Editor's Picks

Most Commented