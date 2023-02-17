BBC confirms host for reboot of hit TV series Survivor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

BBC confirms host for reboot of hit TV series Survivor

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.03am
Survivor, which is set for a reboot on the BBC next year (BBC/PA)
Survivor, which is set for a reboot on the BBC next year (BBC/PA)

Joel Dommett will host the much-anticipated reboot of hit TV show Survivor on the BBC, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The comedian, 37, who already fronts The Masked Singer and is hosting Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on BBC One next month, thanked the broadcaster for believing in him to present the return of the popular reality competition.

He said: “I’m the new host of the UK’s Survivor. I can’t believe it. A huge thank you to the BBC for trusting me with this.

“It’s such a hugely popular format all over the world and I’m super excited to help bring it to our sweet little country. Let the tribal councils begin.”

Joel Dommett
Joel Dommett will host Survivor (BBC/PA)

Survivor has been produced in countries across the world and last appeared on UK screens in 2001 and 2002 when it aired on ITV for two seasons.

The new 16-episode series will see players marooned in a remote location competing to “outwit, outplay and outlast their rivals” in order to be crowned the ultimate survivor, the BBC previously said.

The contestants will be deprived of everyday basic comforts and will form their own tribal societies, competing head-to-head in a range of physical and psychological challenges for reward or immunity.

Those who win immunity are safe from being voted out of the game at the Tribal Council, where each tribe must choose one of their own until the sole survivor emerges to win a £100,000 cash prize.

Dommett, who also hosted the National Television Awards in 2021, is expected to bring his personal style as host of the format.

Survivor (Banijay/PA)

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment for the BBC, said: “Having Joel on board is brilliant.

“With his natural comedic charm we are thrilled that he is going to be on hand guiding, encouraging and challenging our contestants as they all try to be the sole survivor.”

The new UK adaptation has been commissioned by BBC One and BBC iPlayer from Banijay UK company Remarkable Entertainment and will be led by producers Natalka Znak and Claire O’Donohoe.

Znak, chief executive of Remarkable Entertainment, said: “Not only is Survivor one of the biggest shows on TV, we are thrilled to have one of the biggest talents on TV host it.

“Joel’s infectious wit and energy are second to none – I can’t wait to watch as he leads our Survivor contestants through their epic battle.”

The Masked Singer Press Launch – London
Joel Dommett is the host of The Masked Singer (Scott Garfitt/PA)

The reality competition is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, after the show was first aired in Sweden in 1997.

The BBC has said 50 versions of the programme have been commissioned around the world to date and the US adaptation is airing its 43rd series.

The broadcaster also announced that the hit 1990s series Gladiators would be returning to the BBC next year.

Big Brother, which was a hit on Channel 4 before moving to Channel 5, is also making a comeback next year following a five-year hiatus, after being revived by ITV.

Survivor applications, for people aged 18 and over, will close on March 6 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police outside McDonald's on Reform Street, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald’s
2
Susan Sutherland appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Scott and Stephen Nicol are the brothers who own Keepsakes. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
First look at new Dundee city centre shop Keepsakes
4
John stood in front of site 6 at the Waterfront which is to become an office block. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee
5
5
Passengers boarding an Xplore Dundee 5a bus in Dundee city centre.
Xplore Dundee to scrap paper tickets for concessions
2
6
Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
7
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
14
8
James Heggie was on trial at Perth Sheriff Court
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
9
City Quay in Dundee.
Dundee City Council approves holiday let for City Quay despite local objections
2
10
What is devo max and could it be in a second Scottish independence referendum?

More from The Courier

Philip Selway of Radiohead, is also a solo artist.
Radiohead's Philip Selway Tae Sup in Fife
The View's frontman Kyle Falconer. Image: Duncan Bryceland/Shutterstock
Fans react to Dundee rockers The View's first single in almost eight years
Eleri Brown appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin
Rory McIlroy. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Rory McIlroy is right, world rankings mean a lot when you're in…
To go with story by Amie Flett. Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife Picture shows; Falling scaffolding in Dundee. Blackness avenue, Dundee. Amie Flett/DCT Media Date; 17/02/2023
Storm Otto causes travel disruption in Tayside and Fife
Thousands flocked to Taste Of Grampian at P&J Live in 2022. Image: DC Thomson
Food festival Taste of Grampian to make its return to Aberdeen's P&J Live in…
Alan Brand at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card
Matthew Watt.
Broughty Ferry paedophile cleared of 'sextortion' plot but admits child abuse offences
St Johnstone fans protested (left) the last time their team faced Dundee United but are now totally behind the team again. Images: SNS.
Fair City Unity silent protest summed up St Johnstone divide but Perth club face…
The initial concept design for Burn Mill Garden shows boardwalks and a bird hide. Image: The Leven Programme.
Ambitious Leven parks project takes shape as funding secured for next phase

Editor's Picks

Most Commented