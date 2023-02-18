David Attenborough says he regrets not focusing on British wildlife programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Attenborough says he regrets not focusing on British wildlife programmes

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 1.39pm
Sir David Attenborough (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir David Attenborough (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir David Attenborough has said one of his only regrets is spending so much time working on overseas natural history programmes rather than focusing on British wildlife.

The 96-year-old broadcaster and naturalist recently revealed it was due to “internal BBC politics” when he joined the corporation in 1952 which led him to focus on documenting nature abroad rather than closer to home during his career.

He is now presenting a five-part series called Wild Isles which aims to shine a light on the variety and challenges affecting nature within the British Isles.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph magazine about the series, Sir David recalled how early on in his career he made an agreement with the BBC to focus on global wildlife while the corporation’s Natural History Unit, founded in Bristol in 1957, would produce stories on Britain.

He said: “There was a chap trying to establish Bristol then as a centre of natural history. He knew which strings to pull and I could see things coming to a head.

“Eventually we had a meeting and it was agreed I wouldn’t look at British natural history at all.

“Instead, I would go to Africa, South America and so on, and (they) could deal with natural history in Britain. I stuck to that until very recently.”

Reflecting on that agreement, he admitted: “If there is one thing I regret, and to be honest there isn’t a lot, it would be that I spent so much time doing overseas natural history.”

His upcoming series will have an introductory episode explaining why Britain and Ireland are globally important for nature.

The remaining four hour-long episodes will celebrate the isles’ four key habitats – woodlands, grasslands, freshwater and marine.

Asked whether British landscapes mean more to him than the exotic locations he has explore, he said: “Well, obviously, yes, because it’s the first landscape I understood.

“It is a continuous thread in my life. I went to Sierra Leone in 1954 on my first overseas trip and it was unforgettable, but I haven’t been back.”

Green Planet premiere – Glasgow
Sir David Attenborough (Jane Barlow/PA)

Now in his seventh decade of broadcasting, Sir David feels he is “fantastically lucky” to still be able to work on a project like this.

“I can hardly believe it’s true. Here I am in my mid-90s and I’m still as active as I was in my 60s, or my 30s even,” he added.

“It is amazing that one can carry on.”

The series will also explore how nature and biodiversity have been affected and polluted over the years in Britain.

However, Sir David noted that he feels there has been a change in how society is recognising these issues, saying: “I won’t try and diagnose what the dynamic is but it is absolutely fundamentally different to the 1950s.”

He added: “Children now don’t write to me about the Wind In The Willows. They write about the real things.

“How disgusted they were when they walked along the beach with their mummy and picked up a sack of plastic.”

He credits teachers when helping to increase awareness, adding: “I know very well the teachers in the primary schools are doing a fantastic job.

“They spread the message. Teach a five-year-old that and it will last a lifetime.”

Wild Isles will be on BBC One and iPlayer in early spring.

