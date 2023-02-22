Hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Hosts for the Eurovision Song Contest unveiled

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 9.20am
Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)
Eurovision 2023 (BBC/PA)

British TV star Alesha Dixon, actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina will host the Eurovision Song Contest, it has been announced.

The international music show will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in May after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Broadcaster Zoe Ball, 52, announced the news on her BBC Radio 2 breakfast show on Wednesday.

She said: “Last time the Eurovision was in the UK back in 1998 hosted by our dear Sir Terry Wogan and Ulrika Johnson, last year in Turin of course Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Pausini and Mika, in those fabulous bright suits.

“On the TV hosting the Eurovision Song Contest final in Liverpool will be Alesha Dixon, the Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, the award-winning actress from Ted Lasso and Games Of Thrones Hannah Waddingham and someone you may well know, Mr Graham Norton.

“While Graham is on the TV because he’ll be doing the presenting, he will have a little bit of help from the commentary box – Mel Giedroyc will be there as well, on hand to be his glamorous assistant.

“Alesha, Julia and Hannah will also be presenting the semi-finals.”

Dixon rose to fame in the early 2000s as a member of the girl group Mis-Teeq, before pursuing a solo career with hits including The Boy Does Nothing.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Alesha Dixon will host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 (Ian West/PA)

The 44-year-old lifted the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing glitterball in 2007 with professional partner Matthew Cutler before returning to the competition as a judge on the panel for three series until 2011.

She then joined the judging panel on Britain’s Got Talent in 2012 and has become a beloved face on TV.

Meanwhile, British actress Waddingham, 48, who scored an Emmy for her performance as Rebecca Welton in award-winning comedy Ted Lasso, will also host the song contest.

Sanina, who fronts Ukrainian alternative rock band The Hardkiss, completes the all-female line-up.

Last year, the singer was chosen by the public to sit on the professional jury to select Ukraine’s 2023 Eurovision entry alongside 2016 Eurovision winner Jamala and Taras Topolia from the band Antytila.

The Brit Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Hannah Waddingham (Ian West/PA)

The 32-year-old previously highlighted the importance of Liverpool hosting on behalf of war-torn Ukraine, saying the combination of the cultures coming together “is going to be something unbelievable”.

BBC Eurovision director Martin Green previously said Ukraine’s participation in the song contest can be imagined as a “really rich ribbon running through” the event.

Kate Phillips, the BBC’s director of unscripted, said: “The BBC is thrilled to have such a talented line-up bringing the Eurovision Song Contest from Liverpool – on behalf of Ukraine – to the world.

“One thing that truly unites us all is music, and we’re proud to have a team – who are well accustomed to the worlds of music, performing and live broadcasting – as part of our Eurovision presenting family.

“It will be a remarkable moment for the BBC to deliver two huge pinnacles in this year’s broadcasting calendar, the King’s Coronation and Eurovision, within the same week.”

A total of 37 countries are set to take part in Eurovision this year, with Ukraine automatically qualifying as 2022 winners as well as the so-called “big five” – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event.

The 15 countries who will be performing in the first semi-final on May 9 include Ireland, Serbia, Latvia, Norway, Portugal, Croatia, Malta, Sweden, Moldova, Switzerland, Israel, the Netherlands, Finland, Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic.

Meanwhile, semi-final two on May 11 will see Armenia, Cyprus, Romania, Denmark, Belgium, Iceland, Greece, Estonia, Albania, Australia, Austria, Lithuania, San Marino, Slovenia, Georgia and Poland go head-to-head.

The BBC has run the event as the public broadcaster during the eight previous times the UK has played host due to winning the contest, or when other countries could not host the show.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
3
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
4
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
10
6
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
7
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
8
Birighitti has come under fire following an astonishing blunder. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow
9
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
10
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed

More from The Courier

The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile computer restrictions after police raid uncovers child abuse files
Zach Robinson celebrates in front of the home fans against Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reason for overlooking Zach Robinson after Kwame Thomas injury…
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented