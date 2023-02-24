Idris Elba wins praise but critics label Luther: The Fallen Sun ‘cartoonish’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Idris Elba wins praise but critics label Luther: The Fallen Sun ‘cartoonish’

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 9.53am
Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in the upcoming Luther movie on Netflix (Netflix/PA)
Idris Elba as DCI John Luther in the upcoming Luther movie on Netflix (Netflix/PA)

Luther: The Fallen Sun has received mixed reviews from critics who called the film “overblown and cartoonish”.

Idris Elba, who began playing the hot-headed detective 13 years ago, has been praised for his acting in the Netflix movie as he makes his first return as DCI John Luther since January 2019.

Luther had five critically-acclaimed series on the BBC following its launch in 2010.

But the 2023 film, which arrived in select cinemas on Friday, received two and three stars from critics.

Writing in The Times, Kevin Maher said the increased budget from the streaming giant has been spent on a “gorgeous chopper shot” and a plot so “bombastic and overdone that unintentional giggles are consistently available”.

He called the story “cartoonish”, but he praised Elba’s “charm and bullish charisma” as Luther.

Brian Viner in the Daily Mail also took aim at the storyline and praised the “sizzling star quality” of Elba.

He added: “It bombards us with an overload of everything, especially plot, with a psychotic villain played by Andy Serkis who seems to have arrived in modern-day London straight from the bowels of the Underworld.”

Dermot Crowley reprises his role as Detective Martin Schenk, while Cynthia Erivo plays DSU Odette Raine.

The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey said the film made a case for Elba as the superhero Batman due to the comic book feel, “neo-noir” rainy London and “sleazier than real life” Soho.

She added the “chief draw” is Elba, also known for his roles as drug dealer Stringer Bell in crime series The Wire and Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, as he makes audiences “root” for the “most crotchety” among them.

World Premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water – London
Andy Serkis also stars in the film (Ian West/PA)

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said the “greater emphasis on explicit, violent horror” without the context of a long-form TV is a “bit exhausting”.

Though he said Elba, 50, brought his “mighty physical presence” as DCI Luther, Bradshaw added there is not the “same character-related interest as the TV series could generate”.

Francesca Steele writes in the i that “the good news” has been the money to do a Piccadilly Circus chase in London and an underground lair in the mountains.

However, she added the “bad news” is the film “doesn’t know quite what to do” with the big budget.

Luther: The Fallen Sun is in select cinemas from Friday and on Netflix on March 10.

