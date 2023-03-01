Idris Elba on the challenges of stepping back into the shoes of DCI John Luther

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Idris Elba on the challenges of stepping back into the shoes of DCI John Luther

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 8.39pm Updated: March 2 2023, 6.31am
Idris Elba arriving at the World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the BFI IMAX in London. (Ian West/PA)
Idris Elba arriving at the World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the BFI IMAX in London. (Ian West/PA)

Idris Elba has said stepping back into the shoes of DCI John Luther was “quite easy” but ensuring he was conveying the intense emotions of the script was where the challenge lay.

The British star, who began playing the hot-headed detective 13 years ago in the critically acclaimed BBC crime thriller series, has reprised the role for the first time since 2019 for a new Netflix film titled Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Written by the show’s original creator Neil Cross, the film sees the brilliant but disgraced detective break out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer, played by Andy Serkis, who is terrorising London.

Speaking at the film’s world premiere in central London about getting into the headspace for such a dark storyline, Elba, 50, told the PA news agency: “A lot of it is just getting into the script and the writing and the story and the why and the who.

“I think it’s written so well that it’s quite easy to step back in. What’s not easy is just making sure you’re hitting real emotions. That’s what the audience expects.”

World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun – London
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the world premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun in London (Ian West/PA)

The actor, who was also a producer on the film, admitted there was “a lot pressure” to ensure they did not lose old fans with this project and also the desire to entice new ones.

“But when you love doing what you’re doing it doesn’t feel like work. We took about three years to get this right and get the scripts right and get the ingredients right, and I think we got it right,” he added.

Also joining the cast for the Netflix film is Cynthia Erivo, while Dermot Crowley has reprised his role as detective Martin Schenk.

Serkis, who has played a number of darker characters, said his role as twisted billionaire David Robey, who secretly uses surveillance technology to manipulate and kill people, was one of his most sadistic yet.

World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun – London
Andy Serkis, Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo star in Luther: The Fallen Sun (Ian West/PA)

He told PA: “I actually really did not want to play this character because its right down there… plumb the depths.”

“But I actually had to take a step back and go, ‘That is why you act, that is why I love acting, when you’re challenging not only the audience but yourself’.

“And actually, what I wanted to really fully understand was his relationship to technology and therefore humanity’s acceptance of technology to the degree that we have.

“We are so willing to give power to our computers, our laptops, our phones, our devices. We know that we’re being hacked, we know that we’ve been observed, we know that we’re being surveilled.

“And when you have someone who can then manipulate that and also someone who is a very lonely, isolated character, who has an axe to grind because he hates hypocrisy. When you have people who really feel that they are justified in going out there to cause havoc – that’s dangerous.

“I think the world of the internet obviously can be used for the most incredibly positive things, but (also) offers up the platform for real horror.”

The actor, 58, revealed he had looked to online incel culture as a reference point when researching the role, adding: “I wanted to go further but obviously the dark web is a dangerous place to go, and once you enter into it’s one-way traffic and coming out of that can be very dangerous.”

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be available on Netflix from March 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
The delivery driver was attacked on Honeygreen Road, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
The scene of the crash. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Garry Myles.
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United's new manager. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Michael Martin admitted assaulting a worker at Asda on Milton of Craigie Road, Dundee.
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Raymond McCandless has been jailed.
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Eden Angling Association president Bill Wardlaw throws whisky in the river during a traditional opening ceremony. Image: Eden Angling Association.
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Idris Elba arriving at the World premiere of Luther: The Fallen Sun at the BFI IMAX in London. (Ian West/PA)
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Ballumbie Primary School pupils Ryan O' Dwyer and George McArthur dressed up as Dennis in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
The Wellgate Shopping Centre in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
The crowd at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Coventry last year. Image: PA
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat - featuring Kevin Dalgleish, Mark McCabe, and Adam Handling Picture shows; Great British Menu MARCH 2023 Scottish heat. BBC Two. Supplied by Optomen/Great British Menu Date; Unknown
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented