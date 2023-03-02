Zara Larsson says she feels ‘a little entitled’ to success and winning a Grammy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Zara Larsson says she feels ‘a little entitled’ to success and winning a Grammy

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 2.13pm
Singer Zara Larsson said if she wins a Grammy she will think "finally" as she is a "little entitled" to receive the prestigious music award (Ian West/PA)
Zara Larsson has said if she wins a Grammy she will think “finally”, as she feels a “little entitled” to success in the music industry.

The 25-year-old pop star has won Swedish music awards, called the Grammis, and MTV Europe Music Awards as well as being nominated for Brit Awards.

She has also had one UK number one single with Symphony through her collaboration with British electronic music group Clean Bandit.

Larsson’s other songs such as Lush Life and I Would Like have made it to the top 10 in the charts as has her second studio album So Good.

When asked what her ambitions are on The Diary Of A CEO podcast, she said “world domination” before laughing.

Larsson added she wanted a number one album “everywhere” along with a stadium tour as fans want to “experience you live”, and a helicopter.

When asked the level of success she wants she replied (international superstar) ‘Beyonce’, before adding: “What is it like to be Beyonce? What is that life like? I don’t think we even can imagine that. I honestly don’t know.

“Imagine being on top of the world and being the celebrity of celebrities … and even people who are not specifically her fans would be on their best behaviour if she walked into the room.”

Beyonce has the most wins of any artist at the Grammys following a ceremony in February where she reached 32 gongs.

Larsson was also asked about her confidence in saying “world domination”. She said: “I think I’m a little entitled to success and I think if I ever let’s say get a Grammy I won’t feel like ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe this is happening’ – it’s more like ‘Finally, it took long enough’.”

She added that success is about “grit” and “putting in the work” and told Dragons’ Den star and businessman Steven Bartlett that her perception of fame has changed.

Larsson said: “Since I first understood what fame was, I always said ‘I’m going to be more famous than Elvis Presley’.

“And actually now when I’m older, I don’t think anybody wants to be as famous as Elvis Presley or more famous.

“I do think it’s also a form of a prison, you can’t actually go out and meet people because they already have a version of you in their head, you’re never meeting someone for the first time.”

She first rose to fame as the 2008 winner of Talang, the Swedish version of Britain’s Got Talent (BGT), when she was 10 by singing Celine Dion’s My Heart Will Go On.

Larsson also said the public has “opinions of your private life” and fame is not all “glitz and glamour”.

She also said success to her in the future could just be about being “happy”, making music and perhaps acting in films.

Elsewhere, she added it was “strange” that the music industry is dominated by men who are 30 years older.

Larsson added: “I think because the big positions are being held by men, they are probably the ones making those advances.

“I don’t think it happens as much for young boys with women because there isn’t that many women in those seats … it doesn’t exist, that many women on top.”

The Diary Of A CEO podcast is available on YouTube.

