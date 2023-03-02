Dumped Love Islanders select couple to leave with them in shocking departure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dumped Love Islanders select couple to leave with them in shocking departure

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 10.29pm
Love Island (ITV)
Love Island (ITV)

Dumped Love Islanders Olivia Hawkins and Maxwell Samuda have chosen Claudia Fogarty and Keanan Brand to join them in leaving the villa.

The two couples left the hit ITV2 dating show on Thursday night after landing in the bottom four following a public vote for the most compatible couple.

Following the news that 27-year-old ring girl Olivia and 23-year-old finance student Maxwell had been voted as the least compatible, the pair discovered they had to choose one male islander and one female islander to leave with them.

Olivia and Maxwell weighed up their options, debating whether to send home Shaq Muhammad, Casey O’Gorman or Keanan from the least popular boys, and Tanya Manhenga, Rosie Seabrook or Claudia from the least popular girls.

“This is stressful,” said Olivia.

When discussing 24-year-old professional rugby player Keanan and 28-year-old business owner Claudia, Olivia said: “I think we all know that’s a friendship.”

To which Maxwell said: “One hundred percent”

After host Maya Jama told to the couple to reveal their decision, Olivia told her fellow islanders: “This has been a really difficult decision for both of us.

“Do you keep a couple in that could potentially rebuild a flame? Do you keep a boy and a girl that haven’t had enough time?

“There’s so many options we could have gone for.”

Following the decision, Olivia whispered to Claudia: “I’m so sorry.”

In response to the decision, Claudia said: “I’m going to see my mum, I’m happy.”

Following her departure, she added: “I will not look back and regret anything and I’ve had the best experience ever.”

While Keanan said: “We’ll have to get out and get back on job straight away.”

Elsewhere in Thursday night’s episode, Kai Fagan and his partner Sanam Harrinanan revealed to their fellow islanders that they had agreed to become “exclusive”.

Following the decision, 24-year-old PE and science teacher Kai and social worker Sanam, 24, discussed their feelings for each other over breakfast.

At the mention of love, Sanam said: “That’s not coming out of my mouth any time soon.”

She then asked Kai: “You want the big L word?”

To which he said: “Sometimes you’ve got to put your feelings out there, you’ve got to be a bit vulnerable.”

The end of the episode revealed that Friday’s night’s show will include the return of the ranking challenge, with a number of contestants seen looking less than impressed with the decisions made by their fellow islanders.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX.

