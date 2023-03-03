Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 2.21am
Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long (Ian West/PA)
Ed Sheeran: New album brought out a side of me I had put on mute for so long (Ian West/PA)

Ed Sheeran has thanked Aaron Dessner of The National for helping to “bring out a side of me I had put on mute for so long” while recording his upcoming album.

The pair were connected by US pop megastar Taylor Swift, following her collaboration with Dessner on her lockdown records Folklore and Evermore.

Sheeran, 32,  said that after a series of “personal” life events he had felt the need to “vent” on a song, and used instrumental tracks sent by Dessner to do so.

The producer later flew to the UK to help with the album, titled – (the mathematical symbol for subtract), and they had recorded it in a week by the seaside.

In a post on Instagram, Sheeran wrote: “So in 2021, I got a message from @taylorswift to link me up with @aarondessner. She thought he and I would make something great together.

“I have to be honest I was a bit reticent to work with him that soon after folklore and evermore because I felt that was Taylor’s thing and they had both been done so perfectly.”

Sheeran said that Dessner had sent him instrumental tracks that he had intended to write over, but at the time he had put them “on the back burner”.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Sheeran and Dessner were introduced by US pop titan Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

“Then, as I said in my announcement post, a lot of things started happening in my personal life that I just felt the need to vent about on song and write diaristically about them,” he said.

“I had Aaron’s instrumentals, so I just started writing, and writing, and writing.

“He flew over to the UK and we recorded it in a week by the seaside, and it’s just been the most incredible process, and an album I’m so bloody proud of.

“Thanks to Aaron and Jon for the insane amount of hard work and dedication you put into this project, and bringing out a side of me I had put on mute for so long.

“And of course, thanks to Swizzle, as always, you rock x.”

In his post announcing the upcoming album, Sheeran revealed he had “spiralled through fear, depression and anxiety” last year after his wife was diagnosed with a tumour and his close friend Jamal Edwards died.

He said that Cherry Seaborn, who he married in 2019, was told by doctors she had a tumour while pregnant with their second child, while music entrepreneur Edwards, who founded the music platform SBTV in 2006 that helped launch Sheeran’s career, died in February at the age of 31.

Later in April, Sheeran won a high court battle after two songwriters claimed his 2017 hit Shape Of You infringed copyright of their song Oh Why. The singer later spoke of the mental strain the case caused him.

Subtract is the latest instalment in Sheeran’s mathematical symbol series, which has progressed through albums including = (Equals) and ÷ (Divide).

It is due to be released on May 5.

