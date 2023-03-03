Steven Spielberg says antisemitism is standing proud for first time since Adolf Hitler

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle

Steven Spielberg says antisemitism is standing proud for first time since Adolf Hitler

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 10.31am
Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)
Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)

Steven Spielberg has said that antisemitism is “standing proud” for the first time since Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini rose to power as fascist totalitarian leaders during the 1920s and 1930s.

The Oscar-winning director recently explored his own experiences of antisemitism in his semi-autobiographical film The Fabelmans as a character based on him is bullied in a scene.

Spielberg was asked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Thursday if he was surprised by the growth of such racism in the US and around the world in light of its portrayal in the Oscar-nominated movie.

The 76-year-old director responded: “I find it very, very surprising.

“Antisemitism has always been there, it’s either been just around the corner and slightly out of sight but always lurking, or it has been much more overt, like in Germany in the ’30s.

“But not since Germany in the ’30s have I witnessed antisemitism no longer lurking, but standing proud with hands on hips like Hitler and Mussolini, kind of daring us to defy it.

“I’ve never experienced this in my entire life, especially in this country.”

The Fabelmans, which has been nominated for seven Oscars including a best picture and a best director award, tells the story of aspiring filmmaker Sammy Fabelman, 16, as played by Gabriel LaBelle, who grows up in a Jewish home along with his mother Mitzi, played by Michelle Williams, and father Burt, played by Paul Dano.

The film is described as a coming-of-age story about “a young man’s discovery of a shattering family secret and an exploration of the power of movies to help us see the truth about each other and ourselves”.

Williams was also nominated for best actress at the 2023 Academy Awards and Judd Hirsch, who plays Sammy’s grand-uncle Boris Podgorny, received a best supporting actor nod.

In a Universal Pictures All-Access behind-the-scenes look at the movie, Spielberg has spoken about how he was bullied in his last years of high school, saying “it doesn’t define” his life and “led to awareness of antisemitism” which he has explored in other movies.

The Fabelmans premiere – London
Gabriel LaBelle, who plays Sammy Fabelman, and Steven Spielberg (Ian West/PA)

He also told Stephen Colbert: “Somehow, the marginalising of people that aren’t part of some kind of a majority race is something that has been creeping up on us for years and years and years and somehow 2014, 2015 to 2016, hate became a kind of membership to a club that has gotten more members than I ever thought was possible in America.

“And hate and antisemitism go hand-in-hand, you can’t separate one from the other.”

When asked what gives him hope that hate will not succeed, Spielberg responded: “To quote Anne Frank, I think she’s right when she said: ‘In most people there is good’ … And I think essentially, at our core, there is goodness and there is empathy.”

In The Diary Of Anne Frank, she wrote: “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart.”

After hiding in Amsterdam when Hitler’s Nazi party rose to power, Frank was discovered and later died of typhus in Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in Germany.

Spielberg’s Oscar-winning movie Schindler’s List tells the story of an industrialist who saved around 1,000 mostly Jewish refugees during The Holocaust.

He also produced The Last Days, which chronicles the story of Hungarian Jewish people who were sent to concentration camps.

The documentary was made by the organisation he set up to chronicle The Holocaust following Schindler’s List, called the USC Shoah Foundation.

He founded the institute in 1994 to record and preserve interviews with survivors and other witnesses of the Holocaust.

