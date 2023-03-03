Emily Ratajkowski wears plant as a top at Paris Fashion Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emily Ratajkowski wears plant as a top at Paris Fashion Week

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 4.51pm
Emily Ratajkowski poses for photographers in Paris (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Emily Ratajkowski has worn an experimental top shaped like a plant to the Loewe show at Paris Fashion Week.

The 31-year-old model and author wore a backless top shaped like an anthurium, paired with baggy, low-waisted black trousers.

She kept her beauty look simple, with a nude lip and her hair in a relaxed updo.

Emily Ratajkowski at the Loewe show
Emily Ratajkowski at the Loewe show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

The outfit is from Loewe’s spring/summer 2023 collection, which debuted last September in Paris.

Surrealist designs like this one have become a key part of Loewe’s aesthetic, spearheaded by Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson, who was responsible for Rihanna’s all-red ensemble at the Super Bowl half-time show on February 12.

Ratajkowski swapped the runway for the front row at Loewe, after walking in the Courreges Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday.

France Fashion Loewe Arrivals
Naomi Campbell at the Loewe show (Scott Garfitt/AP)

She recently launched her writing career with the essay collection My Body and in March 2021 welcomed her first child, a son called Sylvester.

Ratajkowski was joined by other famous faces, including supermodel Naomi Campbell – who wore quirky shoes covered in deflated balloons – Alexa Chung, actor Jamie Dornan, athlete Dina Asher-Smith and singer Kacey Musgraves.

Campbell was fresh off the runway herself, having worn a series of black gowns on the Off-White catwalk on Thursday.

France Fashion Off-White F/W 23-24
Naomi Campbell walked in the Off-White show on Thursday (Vianney Le Caer/AP)

Celebrity fans of Loewe were treated to another exciting show for the autumn/winter collection.

The white show space was dotted with giant colourful cubes of confetti by Italian artist Lara Favaretto.

The brand said on Instagram: “Exploring a space between monument and ruin, Favaretto often uses materials that are volatile or fragile to create works that embrace the inevitability of collapse. Each cube is made from solid confetti — without glue or armatures — compressed in a labour-intensive process over several hours by teams of people.”