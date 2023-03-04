Alesha Dixon on BGT: We were family for 10 years but Bruno did fantastically well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Alesha Dixon on BGT: We were family for 10 years but Bruno did fantastically well

By Press Association
March 4 2023, 12.57pm
Alesha Dixon arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions held at The London Palladium, Soho (Ian West/PA)
Alesha Dixon arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions held at The London Palladium, Soho (Ian West/PA)

Alesha Dixon said it was “strange at the beginning” to have long-standing Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams replaced on the panel by Bruno Tonioli but he brought “energy and pizzazz”.

Tonioli, 67, was confirmed as the ITV show’s new panellist after weeks of speculation, and recently joined Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Dixon during the auditions stage across the UK.

He replaced 51-year-old comedian Walliams, who had joined the judging panel in 2012 alongside Dixon.

Last year Walliams apologised for making “disrespectful comments” about auditioning contestants during breaks in filming the show in January 2020.

Appearing on BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, Dixon said of former Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli joining the panel: “Being the family that we were for 10 years, it felt strange at the beginning, it’s like a new normal, a new energy. But Bruno did fantastically well.

“I think it’s quite difficult coming in as the newbie, but he came with all his energy and pizzazz and the audience loved him.”

Flamboyant Italian dancer and choreographer Tonioli became renowned for his animated movements and charismatic on-screen presence during his 18 years on the BBC’s flagship dance show.

Britain’s Got Talent 2023 auditions – Manchester
Bruno Tonioli, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell, arriving for the Britain’s Got Talent auditions 2023 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Dixon, who was a judge alongside Tonioli on Strictly for three series until 2011, said: “We had eight golden buzzers this year, which we’ve never had on any series, because the talent was that outstanding.

“Bruno pressed it within the first 10 to 15 seconds of the act. All the rules went out the window, but actually that became the theme of the series. It was great.

“We just threw the rulebook out and it was like anything goes, which made it quite fun.

“Watching the show through the eyes of somebody new was quite sweet because obviously we’ve been there for so long now, it was lovely. It ticks all the boxes as usual.”

Now in its 16th series, Britain’s Got Talent will return to screens later this year as acts battle it out for the chance to scoop the £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Dixon also spoke about her upcoming role hosting the Eurovision Song Contest alongside Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina and returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.

She said: “I’m so honoured to be asked to be a part of the hosting line-up. It’s going to be so exciting this year, back in the UK, taking the reins from Ukraine and obviously want to represent their culture beautifully.

“I think it’s had a real revival. I think people are invested again, they care, particularly with Sam Ryder doing so well.

“It should be fun, and ultimately music unites people. There’s 160 million people watching around the world. I love live (TV), it doesn’t mean you don’t get nervous.

“You’ve always got to be slightly on the edge. There’s so much TV out there and I think when something is live in the moment, you feel that energy. I really look forward to that. And of course, I love music, so it’s a no brainer for me.”

The international music show will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool in May after the city was chosen to host the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

Dixon added: “I got an email yesterday with a date for a script read, so I’m excited to get my hands on the script. I can’t wait.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
25
2
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
3
Bill Hamid in action for the U.S National team. Image: Shutterstock
Bill Hamid to Dundee United latest as Jim Goodwin faces goalkeeping conundrum for Aberdeen…
4
Dick Campbell argues with fourth official Stewart Luke as Arbroath draw with Hamilton. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell: 5 things Scottish football will miss when veteran Arbroath manager hangs up…
5
Kevin Lobban faces another prison term. Image: Facebook.
VIDEO: Watch as drunken MMA fighter smashes Dundee filling station fuel pumps
6
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Lorraine Kelly RB column Picture shows; Lorraine Kelly. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Lorraine Kelly handled haircut hater perfectly – but we should be past…
7
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
3
8
Alesha Dixon arrives for Britain’s Got Talent auditions held at The London Palladium, Soho (Ian West/PA)
7 of the best restaurants for pre-theatre dinner in Dundee
9
Leuven, Belgium 24-09-2021: world cycling championships for the -23 year old men; Shutterstock ID 2048309723; purchase_order: ; job:
Routes for Perth’s biggest cycling event revealed as £2.7m boost predicted
10
Andrew Dawson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Council tenant destroyed Perth flat – then demanded another one

More from The Courier

Ricky Little was sent off for Arbroath at Hamilton. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Arbroath set to appeal Ricky Little red card ahead of Morton visit
New government funding has been announced for the music project. Image: Sistema Scotland
Big Noise Douglas: Scottish Government step in to help under-threat Dundee music project 
Chris Lewis with his adopted lurcher, Jet.
Army veteran walking UK coastline scavenged bins and slept in toilets before finding love,…
Ash Regan, centre.
Ash Regan independence plan met with grumbles from audience at Fife hustings
The man has been found safe and well.
Missing Arbroath man found safe and well
Spring is coming back to our gardens.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The early signs of spring
Louise and Joe Richards in hospital with daughter Eilidh. Image: Louise Richards
'Our daughter from Fife died aged just six weeks - now we want to…
CR0041173, Rebecca Baird, Dundee, Keiller Centre exhibition about the future of the centre. Picture shows; Designer Lyall Bruce, Director of Neon, Donna Holford-Lovell and Director of the Federation Gallery Kathryn Rattray in the exhibiton space. Wednesday 22nd February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
'Something needs done about the Keiller Centre': Dundonians at heart of artists' mission to…
To go with story by Lauren Robertson. My Life: Isle of Lewis singer Rosie H Sullivan Picture shows; Rosie H Sullivan. Unknown. Supplied by Elly Lucas Date; Unknown
Meet Rosie H Sullivan, the Isle of Lewis indie kid storming Scotland's cities
Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories

Editor's Picks

Most Commented