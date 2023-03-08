Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock on punk music being ‘small brick in wall of change’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sex Pistols’ Glen Matlock on punk music being ‘small brick in wall of change’

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 12.04am
Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols (Matt Crossick/PA)
Glen Matlock of The Sex Pistols (Matt Crossick/PA)

Glen Matlock has said he feels punk music can be a “small brick in the wall of change” to help voice people’s frustration during politically turbulent times.

The former Sex Pistols’ bassist will join Blondie and headliner Iggy Pop for a one-off show this summer in London, titled Dog Day Afternoon, which will be a celebration of the genre.

Reflecting on how the punk scene has evolved since the Sex Pistols were in their heyday, Matlock said he sees a parallel in the upheaval of the 1970s with now.

Iggy Pop
Iggy Pop will headline the one-off show this summer in London (David Jensen/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “In England back then there was a lot going on and there’s a direct parallel to what’s going on now.

“I’ve just put a record out, it’s called Head On A Stick and that’s my equivalent of (Sex Pistols’ 1976 track) Anarchy In The UK. There’s a lot of wrong going on and people should be held to account.

“So I think we’ve come full circle, but you need some younger kids to do it. I don’t mean they’re not doing it but I’m older, I can’t keep my finger on the pulse of everything, always.”

The bassist, 65, said that he feels action is necessary and that he has been on quite a few political marches recently.

“Punk is synonymous with being a bit more actionary and a bit more reading between the lines and not being too curtailed,” he added.

“That’s what I love about punk, regardless of what it sounds like, it’s the idea. It’s a small brick in the wall of change, a little stepping stone.”

Matlock will be playing live with Blondie, including singer Debbie Harry and drummer Clem Burke, for the concert on July 1 at Crystal Palace Park.

Punk rock supergroup Generation Sex, featuring Billy Idol and Tony James of Generation X and Steve Jones and Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols, are also on the bill.

On Wednesday it was announced that the classic punk rock group Buzzcocks, and Lambrini Girls, a new Brighton punk trio, have been added to the line-up.

Blondie’s Burke also reflected on how through the power of the internet and sites like YouTube, younger generations have been able to connect with these classic bands by watching their sets from decades ago.

He told PA: “That connects the younger generation when they’re able to go on YouTube. For instance, with Blondie, you’re able to see us back in the heyday.

“And the fact that we still exist and you can come and see us kind of connects the dots for a younger generation, which before they’d just be in a void like ‘Oh, I’ve heard of that but I don’t really know them’.

“But when you can dial up Blondie on Top Of The Pops or Bowie or Sex Pistols, they can get the feeling maybe of what it was all about and then go ‘Oh that’s brilliant. We can go to this Dog Day Afternoon thing and we can see part of the Pistols, we can see Iggy, we can see Blondie’.”

The musician, 68, also added that alongside being a means of vocalising frustrations, he feels punk music can be a form of escapism.

“There’s plenty of things to protest about but I think people get a joy out of going to see live music, now it’s coming back post pandemic,” he said.

“And besides music being provocative and maybe giving people something to think about, it’s also an escape. So it serves a dual purpose in a lot of ways.”

Dog Day Afternoon tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

