Jamie Lee Curtis and Vanessa Hudgens lead 2023 Oscars fashion arrivals

Stars have started arriving at the 2023 Oscars, which in a departure from the normal red colour, has a champagne-coloured carpet.

Jamie Lee Curtis (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Jamie Lee Curtis – who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once – was one of the first to walk the carpet.

She amped up the glamour in a glittering nude Dolce & Gabbana gown with long sleeves, with visible boning around the bodice.

Vanessa Hudgens (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Vanessa Hudgens is on carpet hosting duties, along with model Ashley Graham and presenter Lilly Singh.

Hudgens channelled old Hollywood glamour in a black strapless gown with white detailing from Chanel, paired with a diamond necklace and simple updo.

Elizabeth Olsen (Jordan Strauss/AP)

WandaVision actress Elizabeth Olsen seemed to be inspired by flapper fashion in her look: a black gown with a cowl neck and sheer bottom.

Winnie Harlow (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Model Winnie Harlow brought a splash of colour to the event in a yellow gown with black rose detailing and a tousled updo.

Ashley Graham (Jordan Strauss/AP)

America’s Next Top Model judge Graham chose a more daring look for the evening: a black gown with a sheer skirt, cut-outs on the bodice and tulle sleeves which she worked on the carpet.

Laverne Cox (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actress Laverne Cox described her outfit as “ethereal Bladerunner” on Instagram.

The custom-made Vera Wang outfit featured an aqua draped bodice and black skirt with matching sleeves. Like Graham, Cox had a dramatic train – which could shape up as one of the major trends of the night.

Sofia Carson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Actress Sofia Carson – who was recently announced as a new ambassador for Valentino Beauty – had a bridal-inspired moment for the Oscars.

She wore a drop-waist white gown with a boat neckline, accessorised with a standout emerald necklace.

Lilly Singh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Lilly Singh gave us one of our first examples of female tailoring of the night: a purple trouser suit with a trailing jacket.

Fan Bingbing (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Chinese actress Fan Bingbing – who is known for her extravagant sense of style – did not disappoint at the Oscars.

She wore a sparkling silver gown with a plunging V neckline, paired with a bright green shrug trailing to the floor.