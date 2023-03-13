From Angela Bassett to Kerry Condon, bright colours dominate Oscars 2023 fashion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
From Angela Bassett to Kerry Condon, bright colours dominate Oscars 2023 fashion

By Press Association
March 13 2023, 1.07am
Angela Bassett (L) and Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Angela Bassett (L) and Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Celebrities brought a bit of sunshine to the 95th Academy Awards with their fashion choices.

From regal purple hues to sunshine yellows, bright colours lit up the champagne carpet.

Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett (Jordan Strauss/AP)

No stranger to bright colours on the red carpet, Angela Bassett, who is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, wore an asymmetric purple gown by Moschino.

With its voluminous shoulder and fishtail style, it seemed to be inspired by 80s prom dresses.

Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Also nominated for the supporting actress award, for The Banshees Of Inisherin, Kerry Condon chose a simple silhouette with an asymmetric strap by Versace.

She kept the styling of the outfit simple and classic, with her hair in loose waves and a bright red lip.

Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne (Jordan Strauss/AP)

After revealing her British Vogue cover this week, actor and model Cara Delevingne wore a crimson gown from Elie Saab.

The asymmetric dress had a leg slit to the upper thigh, bow detailing at the shoulder and was paired with a diamond necklace and a sleek bun.

Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Grey’s Anatomy star Sandra Oh wore a burnt orange Giambattista Valli gown in a Grecian style.

Lesley Paterson
Lesley Paterson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Writer and producer Lesley Paterson, whose film All Quiet On The Western Front is nominated for best international feature film, wore a bright gown with a yellow bodice and pink mullet-style skirt with a red lining.

She wore lab-grown diamonds from Smiling Rocks: a tennis bracelet and two rings with pink and white diamonds.

95th Academy Awards – Arrivals
Halle Bailey (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Halle Bailey plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid reboot set to be released in May. She chose a suitably princess-style gown for the Oscars: a pale blue tulle dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

Stephanie Hsu
Stephanie Hsu (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Nominated for the best supporting actress gong for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Stephanie Hsu wore a bright pink Valentino gown with a drop waist and voluminous skirt.

Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Knives Out: Glass Onion actress Janelle Monae brought a splash of colour with her bright orange draped skirt. This was paired with a black bustier top and choker, all by Vera Wang.

