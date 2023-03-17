Alison Hammond: From Big Brother to beloved presenter

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alison Hammond has become a beloved presenter with her larger-than-life personality and bubbly interviewing style.

The 48-year-old will once again be gracing our screens as she joins The Great British Bake Off as the show’s new co-host alongside comedian Noel Fielding.

This will not be Hammond’s first time appearing on the hit Channel 4 baking show as she featured on the celebrity spin-off version, The Great Stand Up To Cancer Bake Off, in 2020.

Alison Hammond does have a little bit of history in the Bake Off Tent… ❤️ #GBBO https://t.co/FCFJpRF6Mo — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) March 17, 2023

She may not have won the special edition but the presenter did leave a memorable impression when she momentarily became confused about the whereabouts of her oven door which had slid into the base of the appliance.

Birmingham-born Hammond rose to fame as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002.

The same year she joined ITV’s This Morning and has featured on the show for the last two decades and currently co-hosts with Dermot O’Leary on Friday mornings.

During her time on the show, she has become known for her ability to reduce even the biggest A-listers into fits of laughter.

She has also appeared on multiple reality shows including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity MasterChef.

Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)

In 2014, she competed in Strictly Come Dancing with Aljaz Skorjanec but was eliminated mid-way through the series.

Hammond has also turned her hand to acting on a number of occasions, featuring in Palace Hill, Doctors and The Dumping Ground.

More recently, she helmed the Bafta Studio, an immersive and access-all-areas experience, at the 2023 Baftas as part of the BBC One coverage.

Hammond was also nominated for a Bafta TV Award last year in the entertainment performance category.

She is a mother to 18-year-old son Aiden, who was born on her birthday – February 5.