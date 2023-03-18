Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day sees average of 2.9m viewers tune in, BBC says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day sees average of 2.9m viewers tune in, BBC says

By Press Association
March 18 2023, 1.49pm
David Tennant and AJ Odudu presenting Red Nose Day on the BBC (BBC/James Stack)

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day on the BBC saw an average of 2.9 million viewers tune in to see the show, according to overnight figures.

Between 7pm and 10pm, the main show – which was hosted by actor David Tennant and presenters AJ Odudu, Joel Dommett, Paddy McGuinness and Zoe Ball – saw a peak audience of 3.4 million viewers on TV.

Before the pandemic, 5.6 million people tuned in to watch the star-studded telethon on BBC One in 2019.

At the end of this year’s live broadcast, the Comic Relief hosts announced that the show had raised £31,952,141 so far – which is £8 million less than the total at the same point of 2022’s show.

Comedy skits on the night included unseen Eurovision audition clips, Kylie Minogue appearing with the cast of BBC sitcom Ghosts and Sir Tony Robinson reprising his role as dim-witted Blackadder sidekick Baldrick as he read a bedtime story inspired by Cinderella.

Co-founded by Bridget Jones’s Diary screenwriter Richard Curtis and comedian and actor Sir Lenny Henry in 1985, Comic Relief is a UK charity that aims for a “just world, free from poverty”.

This year, the fundraiser will support people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and will tackle issues such as homelessness, mental health problems and food poverty.

