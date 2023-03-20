Dan Walker felt ‘safe and secure’ getting back on his bike following crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dan Walker has said he felt “safe and secure” after getting back on his bike following a serious crash last month.

The 46-year-old former BBC Breakfast presenter previously revealed he had been knocked off his bike by a car by sharing a series of images of his bloodied and bruised face on social media.

Walker, who left the BBC to join 5 News on Channel 5 last year, shared an image of himself riding his bike in London on Monday and wrote: “Got back on the bike for first time today and felt safe and secure.

“New bike, new helmet… just disappointed I didn’t manage to match the socks to the frame.”

Walker was involved in the crash in Sheffield, where he lives, on February 20.

Following the incident, he kept his followers updated with his recovery on social media and announced his return to Channel 5 earlier this month after 10 days of recovering at home.

After confirming his return to work, Walker also revealed he had been using videos of his 2021 Strictly Come Dancing experience with his former dance partner Nadiya Bychkova to test himself for concussion.

Speaking to Jeremy Vine on Channel 5, Walker said: “So I watch some of my old dancing (videos) back and then I pause them and I was testing my brain and my body to think, ‘Does my brain know what the next move is and can my body remember it?’ And it did on every single occasion.

“So I told Nadiya that she’s helped me with my recovery from this accident, so Strictly does help even years after.”

Walker has said previously he is “confident” that he was not to blame for the incident, but could not go into details due to an ongoing police investigation.