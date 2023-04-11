Eurovision ‘postcards’ to feature locations from across Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eurovision ‘postcards’ to feature locations from across Ukraine

By Press Association
Independence Monument in Kyiv (BBC/PA)
Independence Monument in Kyiv (BBC/PA)

The filmed “postcards” used to introduce each act to the Eurovision stage will this year feature locations from across Ukraine.

The short clips, which give the commentators the chance to highlight the competing country and its entrant, have been captured using drone technology and 360-degree cameras.

They will each feature a Ukrainian location alongside an equivalent in the UK and the participating country.

The Angel of the North is one of the UK locations featured (BBC/PA)

In each postcard, the three locations will be connected by the same theme, including parks, castles, street art, ports, colourful buildings, beaches, rivers and lakes.

Across the 37 postcards, 111 locations will be featured, from Independence Monument in Kyiv to the Angel of the North and Stonehenge in the UK.

Each postcard will also be set to music by Dmytro Shurov, a Ukrainian musician and composer based in Kyiv who has served as a judge on the country’s version of The X Factor.

TV production company Windfall Films worked in collaboration with Ukrainian film company 23/32 Films, who organised shoots and secured aerial filming permits for Ukraine.

Rachel Ashdown, BBC lead commissioner for Eurovision, said: “The creative concept for the postcards is much anticipated by fans every year.

“They are the perfect way to introduce each act to the combined 160 million people watching across the globe, and I can’t wait for audiences to see this year’s offering when they air in the semi finals and grand final.

An image of a road in Ukraine (BBC/PA)

“As well as the UK, Ukraine and participating countries being ‘united by music’, viewers will be surprised to see what else unites us too.”

Sarah Cherniavskyi, executive producer for 23/32 Films, says: “We are pleased to participate in this project and to show that shooting of every difficulty level is still possible in Ukraine.

“This year’s Eurovision, despite not happening in Ukraine due to Russian aggression, will have our country in its heart.”

All 37 countries have chosen their acts to compete in the contest, with Ukraine opting for Tvorchi’s song Heart Of Steel and the UK being represented by Mae Muller with I Wrote A Song.

Eurovision, which will take place at the M&S Bank Arena Liverpool, will hold its semi-finals on May 9 and 11.

The grand final is on May 13 and will air live on BBC One.

