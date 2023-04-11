House Of The Dragon series two production begins in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
House Of The Dragon series two production begins in the UK

By Press Association
Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine starred in the first series of House of Dragon (Ian West/PA)
Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Rhys Ifans and Paddy Considine starred in the first series of House of Dragon (Ian West/PA)

Production has begun in the UK on the highly anticipated second series of House Of The Dragon, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced.

The fantasy tale is based on author George RR Martin’s Fire And Blood, which is set 200 years before the events of Game Of Thrones.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that the second instalment of the HBO drama – which will see the return of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Paddy Considine in their starring roles – has started filming at WBD’s Leavesden Studios in Watford.

The show’s official Twitter account posted an image of the franchise’s famous iron throne to announce the news, writing: “It’s time to return to King’s Landing”.

The series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen and the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

Following the successful launch of the prequel, it was awarded the Golden Globe for best drama television series.

Ex-Time Lord and The Crown star Smith stars as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother of King Viserys and heir to the throne.

The big-name series also stars D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child, who is of pure Valyrian blood and a dragon rider, and Considine as King Viserys Targaryen.

Also reprising their roles for the new series are Eve Best, who plays Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, while Olivia Cooke stars as Alicent Hightower and Rhys Ifans as her on-screen father and hand of the king, Otto Hightower.

Line Of Duty, Doctor Who and Death In Paradise actor Steve Toussaint plays Lord Corlys Velaryon, a famed nautical adventurer who has built his house into a powerful and wealthy seat.

Fabien Frankel as swordsman Criston Cole, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen and Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria are all also returning for the new series as well as Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall and Matthew Needham.

Ryan Condal, co-creator, showrunner and executive producer, said: “House of the Dragon has returned. We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera.

“All your favourite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle.

“We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The series will also continue its shadowing and mentorship program for production trainees, which it set up during series one.

The programme will see emerging directors, B Welby and Ebele Tate, given the chance to hone their skills and learn from the House Of The Dragon team on the new series.

RR Martin acts as co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Condal and Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis also executive produce.

