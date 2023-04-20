BBC to air Lord Of The Flies series and Hamza Yassin natural history programme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC to air Lord Of The Flies series and Hamza Yassin natural history programme

By Press Association
Hamza Yassin will present a new natural history show (Matt Crossick/PA)
Hamza Yassin will present a new natural history show (Matt Crossick/PA)

A Lord Of The Flies adaption has been announced by the BBC along with other new programming, including a natural history film presented by Strictly Come Dancing winner Hamza Yassin.

The 1954 William Golding novel about a group of boys stranded on a deserted island after a plane crash is being adapted for TV for the first time, the corporation has said.

BBC One’s Lord Of The Flies – written by His Dark Materials’ Jack Thorne and executively produced by Eleven’s Joel Wilson and Jamie Campbell – will be a four-part drama with 60-minute episodes.

As in the book, the drama sees the boys try to survive and organise themselves, led by Ralph and supported by intellectual Piggy, on a tropical island before they are split into tribes by rival leader Jack.

Thorne said: “Joel and I were talking in his kitchen and he said, ‘Go on, name it, the one you’d like to do but don’t think you ever will get the chance to’ and I said, ‘Lord Of The Flies’, a book that left a scar on me like no other.

“Joel shot up and said he’d been pestering the Golding family’s representatives for years.”

He added: “It is a book, I think, full of love as well as cruelty, about how we survive as people and the ways we undo ourselves.

“It is a TV show we hope families will watch together on the sofa and unpick just as I unpicked the book with my mum as a kid.”

Jack Thorne
Jack Thorne said he had long wanted to adapt Lord Of The Flies (PA)

Golding’s daughter, Judy Golding Carver, said: “Our family has been encouraged by our discussions with them – and as a result we put our trust in their skills and enthusiasm.

“My father was proud of the novel and had faith in its power and honesty.

“His family believe that this adaptation will do full justice to these qualities.”

The story by British author Golding, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1983, was adapted into films of the same name in 1963 and 1990, while other productions – including the 2021 TV series Yellowjackets – were inspired by the themes of the novel.

Meanwhile, wildlife cameraman Yassin, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2022, will present a 60-minute programme for BBC One called Birds Of Prey.

The 33-year-old, who lifted the glitterball trophy with his dance partner Jowita Przystal in December, said: “All my life I have had a passion for birds of prey, so this documentary film is a dream come true for me.

“It’s an opportunity to share more of the joy I experienced on Wild Isles whilst I film my top 10 of Britain’s birds of prey.”

Yassin’s film will begin on the remote Ardnamurchan peninsula in the Scottish Highlands before seeing him travel around the rest of the UK.

The BBC also revealed that climate change thriller The Rapture, based on Liz Jensen’s 2009 novel of the same name and starring Years And Years’ Ruth Madeley, and a second series of Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights have been commissioned.

