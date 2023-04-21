Metallica ‘very grateful’ to have first UK number one in 15 years

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Metallica are “very grateful” to have their first UK number one in 15 years with the album 72 Seasons.

The American heavy metal rock group – which features James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo in the line-up – have secured a fourth top record, the Official Charts Company has said.

Previously, the band enjoyed number ones with 1991’s Metallica, 1996 release Load and 2008 record Death Magnetic.

Hetfield told Official Charts: “Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular. We’re grateful.

“Thank you, UK…can’t wait to see you.”

The band also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and had the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops ahead of playing at the Download Festival in Donington Park in June.

Elsewhere, the album chart featured records released in previous years including Canadian singer The Weeknd’s 2021 greatest hits collection The Highlights at number two.

American superstar Taylor Swift’s 2022 release Midnights also landed at number three as she continues her The Eras Tour in the US.

Lewis Capaldi’s 2019 record Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent comes in at number four after the release earlier this month of his Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now.

American singer SZA’s second album SOS, released in December, has also continued to be a feature of the charts, taking the fifth spot.

In the singles charts, Capaldi’s song Wish You The Best has debuted at number one and given the Scottish singer-songwriter a fifth top-charting hit.

The 26-year-old said: “Call me Booker T because I’m now a five time… UK Number 1-having artist.

“Thank you to all of those who bought the song, streamed the song, Wish You The Best. To all my enemies, I hope you perish in the flames.”

Following his hits Someone You Loved, Before You Go, Forget Me and Pointless, Capaldi now has the same amount of number ones as David Bowie and Beyonce.

Lewis Capaldi’s song Wish You The Best has debuted at number one (Ian West/PA)

Capaldi has also pushed last week’s chart topper, Miracle by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, into second position.

However, the duo’s trance hit remains the most-streamed track in the country with 5.6 million plays.

US TikTok star David Kushner has made his top 10 debut with Daylight at number three as Cameroonian singer Libianca Fonji comes in at fourth place with People.

Ed Sheeran’s latest hit Eyes Closed rounded-out the top of the chart in fifth position.