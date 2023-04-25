Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Hosting duo announced for ITV’s revival of Big Brother

By Press Association
Big Brother aired in the UK for 18 years until 2018 (Alamy/PA)
AJ Odudu and Will Best have been announced as the hosts of ITV’s revival of Big Brother.

They will follow in the footsteps of Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Brian Dowling when the reality TV series returns to screens later this year.

The programme aired for 18 years in the UK until it was axed in 2018.

ITV announced in August that it would be returning on ITV2 and streaming service ITVX with its famous house featuring a “contemporary new look”.

Odudu, who co-hosted the revival of The Big Breakfast and was a finalist on Strictly Come Dancing, and Best, known for fronting talent show Dance Dance Dance on ITV, will host the main show, presiding over weekly evictions and “quizzing” housemates on the events of the day.

They will also front an additional nightly live show debating the topics inside the house.

It comes after speculation Rylan Clark, who presented Big Brother’s Bit On The Side alongside Odudu, could return as a host following his departure from Strictly Come Dancing spin-off It Takes Two on the BBC.

Odudu said: “I’m so excited to finally be able to say that, yes: I’m hosting Big Brother! I couldn’t be happier.

“Following in the footsteps of some of my favourite broadcasting legends to front such an iconic show is an absolute honour – and to do it alongside my amazing friend Will is the icing on the cake.”

Best said: “I grew up with Big Brother so getting a chance to host it with my mate AJ is a dream come true.

“I can’t wait to tell some housemates not to swear.”

Eurovision 2023
AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA)

Best began his career presenting youth music programmes on channels including MTV and T4.

In 2017, he co-presented ITV’s Sunday night talent show Dance Dance Dance alongside Alesha Dixon and also explored the issue of consent in BBC Three show Is This Rape? Sex On Trial.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning for ITV2 and ITVX, said “AJ and Will really are our perfect pairing as we prepare to reintroduce Big Brother to the next generation.

“With a genuine chemistry, both of them will bring effortless wit, charm and heaps of character to their roles and we’re delighted to be working with them both again.”

The programme – which sees housemates live together in a custom-built home for weeks without access to the outside world in a bid to win a cash prize – started in 2000 on Channel 4 and Channel 5 took over in 2011.

However, it was axed by the broadcaster in 2018 amid a ratings slump.

Big Brother’s production company said at the time that there were “future possibilities” for more series on UK TV, prompting speculation another broadcaster or streaming service could pick up the show.

Channel 5 controller Ben Frow later said he had no regrets over the decision to end the series and the TV landscape had become “very crowded with reality shows”.

Most Commented