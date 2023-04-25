Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years

By Press Association
Lemar (Ian West/PA)
Lemar (Ian West/PA)

Lemar has revealed it took him “four or five years” to deal with the death of his mother and “mourn properly”.

The singer-songwriter’s mother, Edna Obika, died from cancer in July 2003, just before her son’s hit single Dance (With U) came out.

In a new episode of the I Never Thought it Would Happen podcast for the charity Help Musicians, Lemar, 45, told charity ambassador Chris Difford: “I addressed my mother’s passing about four or five years after the event.

“She told me to put my head down and make it work … so I really wanted to do right by her.

Comedy Central UK FriendsFestive event
(Ian West/PA)

“I don’t think I really gave myself the chance to address the situation, and that whole feeling, until years later when it interrupted things, and then I was forced to address it and mourn properly.”

Lemar, real name Lemar Obika, rose to fame after coming third on the BBC’s Fame Academy in 2002, went on to release seven albums and have 10 top 20 singles.

However, as a result of repeated exposure to loud noise, he developed the condition tinnitus, which causes constant ringing in the ears.

He said: “I just remember going to bed one night, the missus was asleep, the house was quiet and thinking, ‘What is that sound?’

“I was looking for where it was coming from and woke up the missus. She said, ‘It sounds silent to me’, and then I looked things up and realised I had tinnitus.

“You go through a period of feeling shell-shocked, thinking, ‘I will never hear silence’. But, luckily for me, the sound I hear isn’t too intrusive, it’s just a very, very, very high-pitched sound.”