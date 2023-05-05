David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Tennant to play Macbeth in Donmar Warehouse production

By Press Association
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)

David Tennant will take on the title role in Macbeth for a new Donmar Warehouse production of the William Shakespeare play.

The 52-year-old Doctor Who actor, who was recently nominated for an Olivier Award for his performance in the West End play Good, previously played the general-turned-murderous king in a BBC Radio 4 broadcast in April.

Macbeth is opening as part of the Donmar Warehouse’s 30th anniversary celebrations.

Tennant is no stranger to Shakespeare’s work, having previously performed lead roles in Hamlet, Richard II and Romeo And Juliet.

Artistic director at the Donmar Warehouse Michael Longhurst said: “I am so excited to witness David Tennant’s portrayal of Macbeth, in what will be an unmissable production directed by Max Webster.

“We are also proud to share an adapted version of our last Shakespeare production Henry V with young people in Camden and Westminster in our next schools’ tour, created by artists from our training programme.”

Longhurst, who will step down from his role after five years as his contract ends in February 2024, will see his final season of shows announced in autumn 2023.

Webster, who directed the play adaptation of Life Of Pi, which took home five Oliviers in April last year, is also Donmar associate director, and has previously been a director of other Shakespeare plays such as Henry V, As You Like It and Twelfth Night.

Macbeth opens on December 15 with previews from December 8 and is set to run until February 10.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage and director Lynette Linton will also bring the play Clyde’s, set at a run-down Pennsylvania truck stop, to the Donmar from October 13 to December 2.

William Shakespeare’s Henry V tours for four weeks in June and July, with performances offered free of charge reaching up to 3,000 young people in Camden and Westminster.

The theatre will offer £10 tickets on all of its productions in 2023 for audiences under the age of 30 as part of its birthday celebrations.

Six of these tickets will be available for every performance of Clyde’s and 10 for every performance of Macbeth.

