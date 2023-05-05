Eurovision fans to Spot Sonia in bid to win tickets to final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Eurovision fans to Spot Sonia in bid to win tickets to final

By Press Association
Liverpool singer Sonia represented the UK at Eurovision in 1993 (PA)
Liverpool singer Sonia represented the UK at Eurovision in 1993 (PA)

A treasure hunt around Liverpool in search of Eurovision singer Sonia will lead to a pair of tickets to the song contest final.

The Merseyside singer, who represented the UK in the competition in 1993, will be the face of Spot Sonia, a Where’s Wally-style search in which fans will be tasked with following clues to find images of her.

Sonia said: “When I first heard about Spot Sonia I thought it was brilliant and typically Liverpool – we love to have fun in this city and this surreal game certainly ticks that box and has a great Eurovision feel to it.

“But don’t expect me to be able to give anyone any top tips – the locations are being kept top secret, even from me, so I’ve no idea where my face will be popping up. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

The game will take place on Friday May 12 from 11am and participants will have to take selfies once they have found an image, before getting clues to the next location.

Once they have completed four clues, tagging Visit Liverpool and #spotsonia in their selfies on social media, participants will be given a final secret location.

The first 10 people to arrive at the location will take part in a task and a pair of the coveted final tickets will be awarded to the winner.

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan said: “In 2008 when I was involved in European Capital of Culture, all anyone wanted to talk to me about was Paul McCartney, and this time all roads lead to Sonia.

“I love how there is always one idea or project that people really embrace and it feel like this is definitely one of them during our Eurovision journey.

“Spot Sonia was one of the very early concepts we developed as part of our bid and it has really captured imaginations. The judges loved it, and it’s safe to say it was one of the many things that helped us stand out from other bidding cities.

“I don’t think anyone will look back on Eurovision 2023 and think that Liverpool didn’t throw everything at it.

“With everything we’ve programmed as a host city, we’re really running the whole gamut of emotions – from really powerful impactful art installations and inclusive and diverse programmes involving people of all ages, right through to wacky and quirky projects like Spot Sonia, we’ve got it covered.

“With final tickets up for grabs it’s going to be massively popular. I just hope that wherever that final location is, they are prepared to greet hordes of very excitable fans.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Former Levenmouth Academy chemistry teacher David Bryant.
David Bryant: Downfall of Fife teacher who tried to reinvent himself after affair with…
2
Xiaotong Huang.
‘Mr Big’ caught in Dundee with £50k in dirty cash as associate jailed for…
3
Lewis Capaldi in concert.
Lewis Capaldi to play Dundee show just days before Big Weekend
4
The torched vehicles on Jack Martin Way. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Land Rover stolen from Dundee dealership left torched in ‘car graveyard’
5
Three Perthshire forests are for sale. Image: Savills
Three Perthshire forests and windfarm go on market for £130m in ‘rare’ sale
6
Rebecca Egerton-Jones arrives at Perth Sheriff Court.
Leuchars military wife says she was worn down by cheating husband’s ‘gaslighting’
7
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Arbroath chip shop owners to open first Angus mosque
8
The Prince and Princess of Wales wore the Keela jackets during a visit to Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil in Wales.
Fife firm’s jackets worn by Prince William and Kate Middleton
9
Trend XY owner Ozkan Sayan inside the new Dundee shop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
New Dundee trainers shop offers alternative to Nike and Adidas
10
Craig Hamilton.
Fife predator sexually assaulted 11-year-old and asked her to marry him