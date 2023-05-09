Eurovision in Liverpool ‘could make UK fall in love with the contest again’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment Music

Eurovision in Liverpool ‘could make UK fall in love with the contest again’

By Press Association
Kaarija, the entrant from Finland, performs at the Eurovision semi-final dress rehearsal at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kaarija, the entrant from Finland, performs at the Eurovision semi-final dress rehearsal at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Eurovision boss Martin Osterdahl has said the contest returning to the UK for the first time in 25 years could encourage the country to “fall in love with it again”.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, the European Broadcasting Union’s (EBU) executive supervisor for the event said it had changed in the intervening years and was now capable of producing a new kind of global music star.

In recent years, former winners such as Italian rockers Maneskin and Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence have gone on to have successful international careers, including hits in the UK.

The 2021 MTV EMA awards – Budapest
Former winners Maneskin (Ian West/PA)

There has also been a boost in domestic interest in the contest since TikTok star Sam Ryder turned the UK’s fortunes around at last year’s event in Turin, coming second.

Swedish television producer Mr Osterdahl said: “The Eurovision Song Contest hasn’t been to the UK in 25 years and it has grown immensely in that time, so I think a lot of people in this country will fall in love with it again.”

He said the kind of star produced by the contest had “certainly” also changed.

“When you talk about the Eurovision Song Contest and musical success, back in the day you always referred to Celine Dion or Abba, but we have seen in recent years that the Eurovision Song Contest is really a launching pad for artists to achieve global success,” he added.

Mr Osterdahl, who succeeded veteran Jon Ola Sand in the role for the 2021 contest, said the EBU expected 85 million people to watch the grand final in some capacity.

He also praised the city of Liverpool for “embracing” the contest.

He added: “We felt that from the first moment we came to this city. It is great to see now how local communities and small businesses are taking this on board and making the most of it.

“The atmosphere already now early in the week is what we usually have around the final night. It is extraordinary.”

The Eurovision semi-finals will be broadcast on BBC One on Tuesday and Thursday, with the grand final taking place on Saturday from 8pm.

