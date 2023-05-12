Eurovision host Graham Norton describes EBU ‘iron fist’ after Zelensky decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Eurovision host Graham Norton describes EBU ‘iron fist’ after Zelensky decision

By Press Association
Press conference with host Graham Norton ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)
Press conference with host Graham Norton ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final on Saturday (Aaron Chown/PA)

Eurovision host Graham Norton has described the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as ruling “with an iron fist” after its decision to block Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky from speaking at the final.

The presenter hailed a “golden age” of the competition on the eve of the grand final in Liverpool and said he had no involvement in the decision not to let Mr Zelensky address the worldwide audience of 160 million.

The EBU, which produces the event, said on Thursday night that it had declined Mr Zelensky’s request to speak on Saturday over fears it could politicise the contest.

At a press conference on Friday, Norton said: “As far as I know, it’s an EBU decision and, as we know, the EBU, they rule with an iron fist so what they say goes.”

He said he was not able to laugh at the acts in the contest any more because the standard has improved so much since he started commentating on the show in 2009.

Eurovision 2023
(left to right) Graham Norton, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Alesha Dixon ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

He told journalists: “I personally think we’re going through a golden age of Eurovision.

“I really think the shows of the last few years have been great, really good songs.

“There was always kind of a nostalgic thing and a kitschy thing and a campy thing and there’s a little bit of that left but, actually, now it’s just a bunch of great pop songs.

“It is a serious song contest. I still have a joke from the commentary box but they’re different jokes.

“You can’t laugh at the acts any more because they’re so good.”

Eurovision 2023
Mae Muller of the UK during the dress rehearsal for the Eurovision Song Contest (Aaron Chown/PA)

UK entrant Mae Muller said it had been a huge honour to see Ukrainian flags in the streets, as Liverpool prepared to host on behalf of the war-torn country.

She said: “I think this is what Eurovision’s about. It’s proof that us, as human beings, can come together and we can support each other.

“It feels like a very, very special year and no matter what the outcome is tomorrow night, I will look back at this moment with such a sense of pride.”

The 25-year-old singer said she was “ready to get this show on the road”.

Ukrainian presenter Julia Sanina said it was a huge responsibility to be involved with the contest but felt the support of Ukrainians.

“I hope that in these dark times we bring some joy and some light to Ukrainian homes and families,” she said.

Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham said it had been “lovely” to work with her co-hosts.

She said: “I love that I can watch them from the wings and just think ‘I’m getting to stand shoulder to shoulder with them’.”

Asked about the links she delivered in French, she said: “You want to show the hands across the water and try giving languages another go and I think it’s that fine line of wanting to be respectful and include it but not, you know, screw it up.”

Eurovision 2023
Eurovision fans around Liverpool City Centre ahead of the semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank (Peter Byrne/PA)

Presenter Alesha Dixon said she had been “blown away” by love and enthusiasm.

She added: “I can’t sleep. I’m still awake at 3am just trying to calm down from the energy. It’s fantastic.”

But she said she was in need of more fresh air after a week of rehearsals and the two semi-final shows.

Waddingham added: “We’re like hamsters in glittery jumpsuits.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Ambition cruise ship. Image: Ambassador Cruise Line
Inside 700ft cruise ship set to dock in Dundee – and when to see…
2
CR0042729, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the V&A in Dundee promoting the exhibition. Picture Shows: Tartan Ambassador, Alan Cumming at the Tartan Exhibition in the V&A in Dundee. Thursday 11th May 2023. Image:Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Alan Cumming sports ‘Yes’ campaign kilt and weighs in on Joanna Cherry stooshie…
5
3
Kyle Falconer of The View swings a punch and aims kick. Image: The Window Co/Twitter.
The View frontman Kyle Falconer attacks bandmate on stage as set cut short
2
4
Monifieth High School, which is among the top 10% of the Times Scotland School League
Tributes paid after death of Monifieth High chemistry teacher
5
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Family pay tribute to Jack Stewart Picture shows; Jack Stewart . N/A. Supplied by Stewart family. Date; Unknown
Family of Dundee schoolboy Jack Stewart pay tribute to ‘light of their lives’
6
McArthur Manor manager Nicholas Lungley outside the 18th century property. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire couple’s six-year labour of love creating luxury country house
7
General view of Dundee East delivery office
Royal Mail apologises over more post delays in east of Dundee
8
The View singer Kyle Falconer seeming to throw a punch at fellow band member Kieran Webster. Image: The Window Co/Twitter
The View break silence over ‘brotherly bust-up’ after Kyle Falconer attack
9
Dundee's search for a new manager continues. Who will it be?
FAN VIEW: The vacant Dundee manager hotseat – who do supporters want to replace…
7
10
Farmer Iain Gall with the jet set to become a luxury getaway pod. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Sky’s the limit for Angus farmer’s ‘Air’ BnB in converted private jet