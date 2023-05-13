Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at Royal Albert Hall show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at Royal Albert Hall show

By Press Association
Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at Royal Albert Hall show (Jacob King/PA)
Harry and Meghan puppets are ‘surprise royal guests’ at Royal Albert Hall show (Jacob King/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “back in London” as gruesome puppets for a one-off show by comedian Al Murray.

The puppets, created for the comedy sketch show Spitting Image, were the “surprise royal guests” for Murray’s show at the Royal Albert Hall on Friday.

Titled Gig For Victory, the coronation-themed show is Murray’s only live date of 2023 as his famous character The Pub Landlord.

It is billed as “offering people thirsty for common sense a full pint of the good stuff”, and “ celebrating the one true King…of Beers!”.

The Spitting Image official Twitter account posted a picture of the Harry and Meghan puppets “sat” waiting for the show to begin on Friday.

“BREAKING NEWS! Harry & Meghan are back in London @RoyalAlbertHall as the surprise Royal guests for the Gig For Victory coronation show, celebrating the one true King…of Beers!,” it said.

Murray was one of the co-writers for the recent stage production: Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – which featured the Sussex’s puppets.

World premiere of Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World – Birmingham
(Jacob King/PA)

The show, featuring other famous faces including the King, rapper Stormzy and Tom Cruise, had its world premiere in February.

Spitting Image made its return on BritBox in September 2021 following its revival in 2020 for the first time in 24 years.

The popular sketch show, featuring puppets of well-known figures, originally ran for 18 series between 1984 and 1996 and was watched by 15 million viewers in its prime.

