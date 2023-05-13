Alesha Dixon ‘spitting rhymes’ about royals during Eurovision Song Contest final

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alesha Dixon performed a short rap referencing the King and Queen during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 44, harked back to her days in girl group Miss-Teeq as she performed a royal-inspired rap a week after Charles and Camilla were crowned.

The rap came after the sixth song was performed by France’s entry La Zarra wearing a black, sparkly full-length dress and circular headpiece for her song Evidemment.

Host Alesha Dixon has her make-up retouched during the the Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

In a break between performances, Dixon, who was hosting alongside actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, rapped: “Six acts in and the competition is in full swing, what a week it’s been.

“All killers, no filler, big up King Charles and Queen Camilla.”

In the UK commentary box, TV presenter and veteran Eurovision pundit Graham Norton said: “Spitting those rhymes, love Alesha.”

She also rapped during the first live semi-final on Tuesday, performing a Eurovision-inspired rap referencing Ukraine and numerous former winners including Finland’s Lordi and Italy’s Maneskin.

Referring to last year’s Ukrainian winners Kalush Orchestra, she rhymed: “In 2022 Kalush took the gold, the first rap group to win, they broke the mould.”

Hosts Alesha Dixon, Julia Sanina and Hannah Waddingham, with Graham Norton during the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Peter Byrne/PA)

The former pop star also made reference to the trademark pink bucket hat of the group’s frontman Oleh Psiuk.

“Raise your pink bucket hats in the air,” she rapped. “I have got a Eurovision story that I really want to share.

“Let me hit you with the facts, I want to talk you through some really iconic acts.”

She also singled out singer Valentina Monetta, who has represented San Marino at the Eurovision Song Contest a total of four times – in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Dixon found fame as a member of girl group Mis-Teeq, best known for the hits Scandalous and Why?, but decided to quit and pursue a solo career in 2005.

In 2007, she appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and ultimately lifted the Glitterball trophy before securing further TV roles.