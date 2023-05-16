Lily Allen: I’m done being at the forefront

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lily Allen: I’m done being at the forefront

By Press Association
Lily Allen spoke to Hunger magazine (Jeff Moore/PA)
Lily Allen spoke to Hunger magazine (Jeff Moore/PA)

Lily Allen has said she is “done being at the forefront” as she revealed she never “managed to reconnect” after the stillbirth of her son, her stalking ordeal and an alleged sexual assault.

The singer and actress, 38, said she has not ruled out returning to music but is currently embracing the “truthful” aspect of acting.

She told Hunger magazine: “People may think I’m retreating, but I’m done being at the forefront.”

She added: “There was the stillbirth of my son, the stalking incident, the sexual assault — I felt myself leave my body when they happened, and I don’t think I’ve ever managed to reconnect.”

Singer and actress Lily Allen (Rankin/Hunger/PA)

Allen was six months pregnant when she suffered a stillbirth in 2010. She suffered a further ordeal when, after years of obsessively following her, Alex Gray broke into Allen’s home in 2015 while she and her children were inside sleeping, leading to his conviction and detention under the Mental Health Act.

In addition, she alleged in her memoir that a record industry figure assaulted her when she fell asleep in his hotel room while abroad after she got “smashed” at a party.

Allen, who is married to Stranger Things actor David Harbour and mother to two daughters with former partner Sam Cooper, has also been open about her substance abuse issues.

She said: “Ethel was seven, Marnie was six when I got clean, and there’s a lot of shit that happened before that they’ll be really cross about.”

Discussing her decision to move into acting, which has included a stint on the West End stage and a turn in Sky series Dreamland, she said: “Theatre and playing to big crowds gets the adrenaline going … I’m like ‘oh I’m f****** alive again’ — it’s addictive.”

Lily Allen said she feels she has done everything she wanted to do in her career (Rankin/Hunger/PA)

She added: “I feel like I have done everything I wanted to do in terms of my career, and I do feel like I won at being a musician, but that being said, I can’t just be making packed lunches and ferrying kids to activities forever.

“I’ll do it for a few months and then I’ll have to stick my teeth into something — plus I think it’s healthy for them to see me doing something else.”

She continued: “I’m not saying I’m never gonna make music again. But with acting, especially theatre, something truthful happens in the moment, and when I write music, I’m thinking about how people are going to receive it.”

Lily Allen spoke to Hunger magazine (Rankin/Hunger/PA)

For the full interview with Lily Allen and shoot by Rankin see Hunger magazine’s Timeslice issue, on newsstands from May 24.

