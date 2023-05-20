YouTuber Hank Green reveals he is undergoing treatment after cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
YouTuber Hank Green reveals he is undergoing treatment after cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Hank Green (Alamy/PA)
Hank Green (Alamy/PA)

US YouTuber Hank Green has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer, saying: “I know this sucks most for me, but I also know that it sucks for everybody in this community.”

The popular content creator, best known for running the Vlog Brothers channel with his sibling, author John Green, posted a video on Friday telling his viewers he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

He explained that after discovering his lymph nodes were enlarged, he went to see his doctor who sent him for an ultrasound and biopsy.

In the video he said: “Good news and bad news, one it’s cancer, it’s called lymphoma. It’s a cancer of the lymphatic system.

“And good news is it’s something called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. It’s one of the most treatable cancers.

“It responds very well to treatment. The goal is cure. The procedure to get there is fairly well known, if unpleasant.

“I have a friend, amazingly enough, who has been through a diagnosis and treatment and remission and is 10 years post with Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“It’s been really nice to have that in my back pocket for texting and being like ‘Is this normal? Am I panicking? And please tell me I’m going to be okay’.”

Hodgkin lymphoma is an uncommon cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, which is a network of vessels and glands spread throughout your body, according to the NHS website.

He added: “I have a bunk of risk factors for lymphoma including medications I’ve taken, the fact that I have an autoimmune disease, the fact I had mono when I was a kid.

“All of these are risk factors so it was something that I was look out for and have been aware of.

“I’m glad everyone took it seriously and we got a diagnosis pretty quick.”

Reflecting on how he was doing following the news, he admitted: “As you can tell I’m fine, but I’m not fine.

“And it sucks, like I know that this sucks most for me, but I also know that it sucks for everybody in this community.”

He later wrote on Twitter to say that he was currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

He also posted a video on Instagram which he captioned: “Thanks yall. Still doesn’t really feel real but here we are!!”

In the clip, he encourage his followers to sign up to his newsletters as he feels that will be how he continues to be active while undergoing treatment.

“I want to keep making stuff if I can and chemo’s minimum four months for me, if I’m pretty sick for that period of time, I might not be wanting to make podcasts and videos but writing a little something to put in a newsletter seems more doable probably.

“So if you can sign up for that, that’d be great.”

Due to his recent diagnosis, he will not be attending VidCon, an annual vlogger convention which is being held in Anaheim, California next month.

The Green brothers make video blogs on a range of topics from updates on their life to deep dives into various topics for their Vlog Brothers channel, which has more than 3.5 million subscribers.

John Green is also a best-selling author with titles including The Fault In Our Stars, Paper Towns and Looking For Alaska, with the former two being adapted into films.

