Props and costumes from Eurovision Song Contest to go under the hammer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Props and costumes from Eurovision Song Contest to go under the hammer

By Press Association
Sweden entrant Loreen performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sweden entrant Loreen performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final (Aaron Chown/PA)

The BBC has announced it will be auctioning off costumes and props used in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest as part of its sustainability efforts.

There will be more than 60 items to go under the hammer, including parts of the spectacular stage in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena which the King and Queen unveiled weeks before the competition.

The broadcaster said fans will have the chance to own “props, posters, outfits, and costume patterns” from the three live shows, including the grand final where British hopeful Mae Muller placed second from bottom with her track I Wrote A Song.

Eurovision 2023
UK entrant Mae Muller performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest final at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool (Aaron Chown/PA)

Bidding for the auction will begin at 10am on May 30, with 20% of the proceeds being split between ACC Liverpool Foundation and BBC Media Action.

The remainder of the money made will be given to BBC Studios, “whose profits are returned to the BBC to help fund programmes and services”, the corporation said.

Sally Mills, head of sustainability at BBC Studios, said: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at BBC Studios, both on and offscreen.

“We have a responsibility to operate with as minimal an impact on the environment as possible, and are always looking for innovative ways in which to further engage audiences with our content, and extend the life of our sets and costumes.

“What better way to do this than to give fans the opportunity to own a piece of Eurovision history?”

This year, Eurovision took place in Liverpool after the UK was chosen to host the competition on behalf of war-torn Ukraine – which won the last contest.

Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham, Julia Sanina and Graham Norton hosted the grand final on May 13, which saw Sweden’s Loreen storm to victory, making history as the first woman and second person to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks