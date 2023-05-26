Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Celine Dion cancels world tour dates as ‘severe’ spasms prevent her performing

By Press Association
Celine Dion said she was sorry to disappoint her fans (Ian West/PA)
Celine Dion said she was sorry to disappoint her fans (Ian West/PA)

Celine Dion has cancelled the remaining 42 dates on her Courage World Tour after suffering “severe and persistent” muscle spasms which have prevented her from performing, it was announced.

The Canadian singer, 55, is being treated for a rare neurological condition called stiff person syndrome and is “working hard on her recovery” but has cancelled the remaining tour dates for 2023 and 2024.

On Friday, a statement said the singer had been “unable to successfully prepare and perform” for the remainder of the tour which had been scheduled to run from August 26 in Amsterdam, with back-to-back shows until her final performance of 2023 in Helsinki on October 4.

Dion was also planning to kick-off her 2024 performances in Prague on March 6, with shows in Germany, Ireland, Croatia, Switzerland, Hungry, Poland, Austria and ending at the O2 in London – all of which have been cancelled.

The chart-topping singer, who has had two UK number ones with Titanic hit My Heart Will Go On and Think Twice, said: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again.

“I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%.

“It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again.

“I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … and I can’t wait to see you again!”

The MET Gala 2019 – New York
Celine Dion attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala in 2019 (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Dion completed the first 52 dates of the world tour in North America before the Covid-19 pandemic paused the tour in March 2020, and in December she cancelled and rescheduled dates for her European tour, which was due to start in February this year.

At the time she said the spasms were affecting “her daily life” and creating issues for her mobility and vocal cords.

Tickets for the 42 cancelled dates will be refunded through the original point of sale, a statement said on Friday.

It added: “We do have every hope that someday soon, Celine will be able to come to all of these cities in Europe to perform for her amazing fans, but that time simply is not now.”

Stiff person syndrome affects people, mainly in their 40s to 60s, with persistent spasms in their lower limbs and torso, according to University College London.

Sensory stimulation such as noise and light touch can also bring on severe spasms.

Respiration can be affected in advance cases of the disorder and spasms could become constant.

