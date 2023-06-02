Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Daniel Kaluuya says new Spider-Man film forced him to ‘think outside the box’

By Press Association
Daniel Kaluuya says new Spider-Man film forced him to ‘think outside the box’ (Ian West/PA)
Daniel Kaluuya says new Spider-Man film forced him to 'think outside the box' (Ian West/PA)

Daniel Kaluuya says being a part of the new animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse forced him to “think outside the box”.

The Oscar-winning actor said he sometimes got “stuck” in his own process but had to adapt to the lack of regular factors including set or other actors.

Kaluuya portrays Spider-Punk in the movie, which follows the critically acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which was released in 2018.

He stars alongside Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore, who plays the lead role of Miles Morales.

Speaking at the UK Gala screening of the film in London on Thursday, Kaluuya said it had been “quite hard” to create his character but that he had been given “loads of freedom”.

“It just forces me to like, think outside the box… because sometimes you get stuck in your own process,” he told the PA news agency.

“This is how I usually work and then it’s like all those factors are gone. You haven’t got the set, you haven’t got nothing – other actors.

“You just have the essence of the part and the lines and then these amazing collaborators.”

He added: “If you come from the town that I come from, Camden… you want the authenticity, you want the realness.”

Moore said there were “many parallels” between himself and his character of Miles Morales.

UK gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – London
Hailee Steinfeld and Shameik Moore attending the UK gala screening of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Ian West/PA)

“I feel like I was chosen to play this character because… they liked my energy,” he told PA.

“I think it’s the things I’m not in control of that make me capable of pulling Miles off, and honestly, my preparation or execution is really based on trust following my directions from my directors.”

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is released in UK cinemas on June 2.

