Sugababes ‘making up’ for lack of female headline acts at Isle of Wight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Sugababes ‘making up’ for lack of female headline acts at Isle of Wight

By Press Association
Sugababes members Mutya Buena (left), Keisha Buchanan (middle) and Siobhan Donaghy (right) said their presence is enough to challenge the all-male line up at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)
Sugababes members Mutya Buena (left), Keisha Buchanan (middle) and Siobhan Donaghy (right) said their presence is enough to challenge the all-male line up at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival (Sarah Ping/PA)

Girl band, Sugababes, who performed on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival on Friday, said they are “making up” for the lack of female headline acts at this year’s event.

The group – which consists of Mutya Buena, Keisha Buchanan and Siobhan Donaghy – insists their presence will make up for the imbalance as the festival’s all-male line-up includes Robbie Williams, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Pulp.

“It’s always good to have as much equality and representation as possible, but it is going to be normal for it to fluctuate year to year,” Donaghy told the PA news agency.

“We’re here so we’re making up that side and making up the numbers.”

Sugababes pictured at the Brit Awards
Sugababes are ‘making up’ for the lack of female headline acts at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival (Ian West/PA)

The trio, who took to the main stage on Friday and performed hit singles Push The Button, About You Now and Too Lost In You, spoke of how they got into the spirit of the festival – dubbing it one of their favourite aspects of the job.

“I feel like being at a festival you get to be yourself, express however you’re feeling, see all the fans and other artists, so it’s nice,” Buena said.

Dognahy added: “We’ve woken up to a beautiful day and we’ve been getting ready and hopping out into the sunshine.

“There are bubbles outside helping us get into the festival vibe.”

The members, all of whom are singer-songwriters, also touched on the emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) in the music industry, but argued that writing from personal experience “will cut through more”.

“Something tells me that what a human being writes from their experience I do think will cut through more. I hope that’s the case anyway,” said Donaghy.

“I think coming from a person, I think people will feel it and connect more.”

Buchanan added: “I think it gets tricky especially when they use the artist’s voice.”

Before their main stage performance, the band also performed a preview of their set at the “secret” Barclaycard Stage with hits including Freak Like Me and their debut song Overload.

The band will go on to perform their biggest show at the London’s O2 in September, and during the same month will tour Europe performing in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Buchanan said: “It’s good to be back on the road and we’re just so excited to be out there again.”

More from The Courier

New friends get together at the Cockapoo party in the park. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hot dogs and puppuccinos: 38 great pictures as Angus cockapoos party in the park
The owners of Taypark House Hotel, William Salve and Glenn Roach, outside the Dundee hotel.
Dundee hotel boss says help needed to deal with rising costs
Car crash at Arbuckle's Farm Shop.
Work to improve safety barrier at notorious A90 crash site near Dundee
family snapshot of Fife killer with his mother and victim Carol-Anne.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Holyrood can end Fife killer Ross Taggart’s hold over murdered mother's family
Carole Baxter
Ginger Gairdner: What were most common questions at Scone fair?
The Cairngorm 100 endurance ride is a tough challenge for horses and riders. Picture by Kenny Macarthur @ KDM Photography
Dunning-based horseman Iain Paterson rode 100 miles through the Cairngorms - in 21 hours
Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Michal Wachucik/PA.
SNP insiders fear independence 'talking shop' will be overshadowed by Nicola Sturgeon
Humza Yousaf: Platform is set for honest talk in Dundee on route to independence
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023
Dunfermline Bus Station. Image: Stock.
Male youth arrested after 'teenage brawl' in Dunfermline