Latest Love Island recoupling will be chosen by male contestants

Male Love islanders will choose which woman they want to be paired with in the latest recoupling on the show.

In Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 reality TV series, Sammy Root will make his choice on which female contestant he wants to be paired with.

Sammy is currently coupled up with Jess Harding and was at risk of going home after landing in the bottom on Friday after a public vote.

First Look: Tyrique gets tense as Ella chats to Scott! Honest Hour gets a bit too honest for Ella, Tyrique, Sammy and Jess…#LoveIsland returns tonight at 9pm. — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 18, 2023

He has previously appeared to be attracted to Leah Taylor, who was also at risk of going home, but tells Jess the prospective dumping has given him “clarity”.

Sammy is then confronted about his sudden change of heart by Ella Thomas, who tells him: “I think it’s convenient that now you’re sure about Jess after you saw Leah was vulnerable.”

Mitchel Taylor has also expressed interest in Jess.

The latest instalment also sees football player Tyrique Hyde become tense as he sees Ella, who he was coupled up with until being paired with Leah, as she has a cosy chat with bombshell footballer Scott Van-Der-Sluis.

Tyrique then tells her: “I think you’re chatting to Scott to wind me up and it’s tit for tat, but it’s fair enough.”

Heels + decking = bad news 😂 #LoveIsland Unseen Bits tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX ✨ pic.twitter.com/HvUrlpfHlg — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 17, 2023

The villa residents are also reeling from Andre Furtado and Charlotte Sumner being dumped from the show.

Meanwhile, Zachariah – who was paired with Charlotte before her exit – will be shown to be relieved he was saved from being dumped and can continue to get to know Molly Marsh.

Zachariah tells Molly: “This is my biggest eye opener to it. I was honestly just thinking about you.”

Molly also says: “There’s literally no time to waste.”

Love Island is on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.