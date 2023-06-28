Online trolling of Billy Nomates ‘really sad’, Sony Music says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Online trolling of Billy Nomates ‘really sad’, Sony Music says

By Press Association
Billy Nomates performed at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)
Billy Nomates performed at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)

A Sony Music boss has told the Misogyny in Music inquiry that the “online trolling” of Billy Nomates after she performed at Glastonbury is “really sad”, and described the issue as “widespread” in the entertainment industry.

The House of Commons’ Women and Equalities Committee was continuing its work on Wednesday looking at the treatment of women and girls, including at live music events.

After her appearance on the Park Stage at Worthy Farm, Somerset on Friday, Nomates asked the BBC to remove a social media post due to alleged online abuse.

The singer, 33, whose real name is Tor Maries, reportedly described the level of “personal abuse” as “insane” in a post which appears to have been deleted.

A clip posted by BBC Radio 6 Music was subsequently deleted at the weekend.

When asked at the inquiry about this issue, Jessica Carsen, senior vice president at Sony Music UK, said: “That artist isn’t a Sony artist.

“I think it’s really sad what happened to her, she shouldn’t have had to feel that way at all.

“I personally don’t work in an artist-facing role so an artist hasn’t said that to me, but are the pressures of online trolling –  real? Yes, they are real, online trolling is widespread, unfortunately.”

The BBC said the full set by Nomates is still available on BBC iPlayer for “audiences to enjoy”.

A spokesman for the broadcaster told the PA news agency: “We want 6 Music to be a place where brilliant artists such as Billy Nomates are celebrated and supported, and we have respected Tor’s request to have the clip posted on our social channels removed.”

Nomates is also reported to have said that after her summer gigs “there will be no more shows”.

Natasha Mann, director of diversity and inclusion at Universal Music UK, also told the committee: “Online trolling is something real and very scary that everybody’s dealing.. all artists, actually.

“And I would say (in) my experience of how artists interact with social media, I’ve got actually probably more examples of artists who are men sort of talking to me about the pressures actually a bit.”

Ms Mann also spoke about her own experiences with sexism when she started her career in the music industry.

She said: “What I’m classing as misogyny is basically my gender being a barrier for me working on certain projects.

“The way certain team members interacted with me, you could call it like, bullying, I guess (that) would be a label that I would put on it.”

Ms Mann said she “overcame” this due to speaking out and having a “great” female boss as well as “great connections within the industry of allies”.

She added: “What I take from that now in this role is that the importance of role modelling can’t be overstated and I mean that not just for women (but) also for men in the industry, I think it’s as important for men to be calling out misogyny as it is for women.

“That’s why I’m extremely happy that our whole company has gone through bias and bystander training from the chair all the way down to the interns.”

More from The Courier

Jamie McCabe training with Dundee United FC
Ex-Dundee United keeper Jamie McCabe joins Brechin City
Claire D'All (28), from Monifieth, Image: Jannica Honey
Dundee and Angus disability campaigner welcomes new app for young people
Billy Nomates performed at Glastonbury (Ben Birchall/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Prisoner death and predator jailed for breach
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait Picture shows; Ronald Craik, accused of hit and run at Rait. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 26/06/2023
Van driver told police he was 'overcome' by heat before horror smash in Perthshire
Arbroath RNLI winch operator Steve Findlay has walked out in protest. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath RNLI crew in crisis as departures rise over lifeboat controversy
Left: Dunfermline sporting director Thomas Meggle. Right: the Pars celebrate winning the league.
Dunfermline director Thomas Meggle on his role, changes to recruitment and 'using the power…
David Goodwillie playing for Clyde
David Goodwillie: Key questions about case that saw striker branded rapist
Margaret Reid. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Angus mum's fight for better postnatal mental health care clears first hurdle at Holyrood
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar speaking at a public event, while Labour leader Keir Starmer looks on.
STUART NICOLSON: Labour won't win back Scottish voters with policies targeting English Tories
Jenny Marra shared images on social media of bins overflowing in the Lochee area and the city centre. Image: Jenny Marra.
Former MSP hits out at mess on Dundee streets