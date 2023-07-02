Singer Natalie Rushdie honours Dame Deborah James’ sparkle in charity single

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Singer Natalie Rushdie honours Dame Deborah James’ sparkle in charity single

By Press Association
Dame Deborah James from a BBC Storyville special that was filmed in the last months of her life (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)
Dame Deborah James from a BBC Storyville special that was filmed in the last months of her life (Sebastien Bowen/BBC/PA)

Natalie Rushdie has described her re-recorded charity single from musical Blood Brothers as “the perfect song” to honour the late Dame Deborah James who had a “Marilyn Monroe-esque star quality”.

The jazz singer, whose father-in-law is Booker Prize-winning author Sir Salman Rushdie, first performed Tell Me It’s Not True at Dame Deborah’s funeral last year, having been personally asked the week before her death.

You, Me And The Big C podcast host Dame Deborah, who set up the Bowelbabe cancer research fund, died in June 2022 at the age of 40 after suffering from bowel cancer.

Deborah James funeral
Zafar and Natalie Rushdie leave the funeral service of Dame Deborah James at St Mary’s Church in Barnes, west London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Rushdie has since re-recorded the musical track at the request of Dame Deborah’s parents at Abbey Road Studios with 25 musicians and world-renowned producer Haydn Bendall – who has previously worked with Kate Bush, Tina Turner and The Pet Shop Boys.

Proceeds from the charity single, including the publishing and writing royalties, will be donated directly to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research – which has raised more than £10 million so far.

Rushdie told the PA news agency that the charity single “snowballed” when the Abbey Road Studios got involved, with conductors and producers who had been “touched and moved” by Dame Deborah’s story wanting to help out.

She went on to describe the recording experience as “bittersweet”.

“I think every singer’s dream is to record at Abbey Road Studio, but then at the same time you’re doing it for one of your closest friends,” she said.

“But the room was filled with so much love and warmth and her parents came and that was really emotional just having them there.

“They very kindly did a little speech to all the musicians and talked about why Deborah had chosen that song, which was really touching.

“But it definitely was a bittersweet moment where you’re like ‘this is my absolute dream’ but at the same time I’m doing it for my friend and I wish she was here.”

TRIC Awards 50th Birthday – London
Deborah James and Steve Bland with the award for Best Podcast for the show You, Me and the Big C at the TRIC Awards 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Rushdie said Dame Deborah – who became a close friend after they both survived sepsis – would have loved the recording and thought it was “completely and utterly mad”.

“I will say that we Deborah-fied the song, she always brought sparkle to whatever she was doing”, she said.

“It’s a beautiful song and I think it is a tragedy that she passed away so young, she did have that sort of Marilyn Monroe-esque star quality because at the end, she just blew up (in reference to her becoming a Dame).”

Willy Russell, who wrote the original score for Blood Brothers, is said to be in “full support” of the charity single.

Willy Russell
Willy Russell of Blood Brothers fame (James/PA)

Rushdie said: “It’s made me cry a lot of times. It’s just the perfect song for Deborah.

“The words and the lyrics talking about that she was like a movie and Marilyn Monroe, she just was that sort of person.

“She would just sparkle into the room and she was there for everyone, regardless of what you were going through. If she was having chemo, she’d just be a phone call away.

“If you have health problems, she would send you 10 different scientific studies and who to go to and how she could help.

“She was always thinking about how she could help other people.”

Chelsea Flower Show 2022
Dame Deborah James, with her husband Sebastien Bowen, during a private tour at the Chelsea Flower Show (The Harkness Rose Company/PA)

Dame Deborah’s parents Heather and Alistair James said she would have been “delighted and honoured” that Tell Me It’s Not True has been recorded to support the Bowelbabe Fund.

They said: “She would be smiling knowing it was being recorded at the iconic Studio 2 at Abbey Road.

“It is wonderful to give so many people the opportunity to hear this song which was so special to Deborah.”

Meanwhile Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien Bowen said: “It’s so touching to have Natalie pay tribute to Deborah, by immortalising this song which meant so much to her.

“She performed it beautifully at Deborah’s funeral, and this production is simply breath-taking. I have known Zafar (Natalie’s husband) for over 25 years, and it was through this close friendship that Deborah and I got to know Natalie.”

The Prince of Wales, who has been a supporter of Dame Deborah since he honoured her with the damehood last May, previously said of the single: “Dame Debs would be so proud. She inspired the nation. Her legacy will be countless lives saved from bowel cancer.

“I’m wishing Natalie all the very best for her single release to raise money for such an important cause.”

Tell Me It’s Not True by Natalie Rushdie will be available on Monday July 3 from all major streaming and download platforms.

