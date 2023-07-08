Elton John superfans tell of ‘bittersweet’ emotions ahead of last tour date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elton John superfans tell of ‘bittersweet’ emotions ahead of last tour date

By Press Association
Concert goers (left to right) Liz Williams, 59, and her daughters Brie, 17, Beatrice, 27 and Elizabeth Alt, 38, from the USA, outside the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, ahead of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road show. (Yui Mok/PA)
Concert goers (left to right) Liz Williams, 59, and her daughters Brie, 17, Beatrice, 27 and Elizabeth Alt, 38, from the USA, outside the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, ahead of Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road show. (Yui Mok/PA)

Superfans of Sir Elton John, who have flown from far and wide to witness the final show of his farewell tour in Sweden, said it will be a “bittersweet” moment.

Billed as his retirement from touring, the megastar played his last UK date at Glastonbury festival last month and is bringing the tour to an end at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm.

Mother Liz Williams, 59, and her three daughters – Brie, 17, Beatrice, 27, and Elizabeth, 38 – travelled from Louisiana in the US to witness the historic moment.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Concert goers Liz Williams and her daughters ahead of the musical superstar’s final show (Yui Mok/PA)

Liz explained that his hit song I’m Still Standing “means a lot” to them as she and her daughter Brie both had cancer – and said that the lyrics resonate with them.

Elizabeth, who has seen the musician perform more than 10 times with her family, told the PA news agency: “We have lots of memories of singing his songs when we were growing up.”

Asked how they felt about attending the last date of his final tour, she added: “It’s sad. It’s bittersweet but I’m glad we got to be here.”

Tony Knaepen, 38, a flight attendant from Antwerp in Belgium, said “it will kick in during the show” that he will be seeing the Your Song singer perform for potentially the last time.

The show in Stockholm will mark the 33rd time Knaepen has watched Sir Elton in concert, with 22 of those being for the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which has seen him travel across America and Europe.

“I’m very much looking forward to it. I’m not yet realising it’s the final, final show tonight,” he said.

“It will kick in during the show that it’s the last time we hear every song that he plays.”

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Tony Knaepen outside the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm (Yui Mok/PA)

Knaepen hailed the singer’s concerts as the “full package”, especially with the band at Sir Elton’s live shows – which he said were “the best band on the planet”.

He added that his friends are always amazed when he tells them he is going to another show, but he said: “It’s like putting on a favourite record. You play it time and time again, and it never gets boring, it always gets better.”

Lauren Marles-Browne, 38, admitted she was feeling a mixture of “nervous energy” and “excitement” after flying from London to witness Sir Elton’s final show in Sweden.

The performance on Saturday in Stockholm will mark her 17th time seeing the Rocket Man singer.

Elton John – Farewell Yellow Brick Road show – Stockholm
Concert goers Lydia Benecke Khan,38, from New York and Lauren Marles-Browne, 38, from London ready themselves for Sir Elton John’s last show (Yui Mok/PA)

Asked how she was feeling ahead of the show, she told PA: “I’m a bundle of nervous energy. Excited. Just happy to be here. It’s a big day, it’s a big moment.”

Marles-Browne said she first saw Sir Elton in concert in 2002, and it has been the singer’s “incredible songwriting” and “effortless” journey “through the times from the 60s to today” which has kept her coming back each time.

Kjell Jonsson, 64, and his sister Evelyn Schultze, 59, from Gothenberg, Sweden, were due to see Sir Elton three years ago, saying it was an “accident” they were now attending the last show of his tour.

Jonsson, who has seen the singer perform once before in concert, added: “It’s really perfect, because I saw Elton 20 years ago in Gothenberg, so it’s time again.”

